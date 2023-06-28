Investigation underway after body found in Ottawa River

A water rescue crew in the Ottawa River investigating the discovery of a body Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa) A water rescue crew in the Ottawa River investigating the discovery of a body Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina