Impaired driver left phone and wallet at scene of west Quebec crash, police say

Police in western Quebec say officers easily identified the driver who fled the scene of a crash because he left his cellphone and wallet behind.

A pick-up truck was involved in a crash on Highway 148 in the Pontiac at approximately 6:30 a.m. on April 6. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle, and spoke to some witnesses who had come to his aid.

The MRC-des-Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the 28-year-old man driving the vehicle fled the scene on foot to avoid police, but he left his phone and wallet at the scene.

"The police officers only had to perform some customary validations with the information already in their possession in order to confirm the identity and the place of residence of the driver,' police said.

Officers with the Surete du Quebec in Campbell's Bay arrested the suspect about 8 a.m.

Police say during the breathalyzer test, the suspect was almost twice the legal limit.

The driver will appear in court at a later date to face impaired driving charges.