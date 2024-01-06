Icy, slippery roads advisory issued for Ottawa: Environment Canada

Icy and slippery roads are in the forecast for Ottawa following a weather travel advisory issued by Environment Canada on Saturday.

The weather agency says 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall starting this evening and ending Sunday morning.

Residents are reminded to adjust to winter driving conditions.

Those who are planning on hitting the roads are advised to check road conditions before leaving their homes by visiting the Ministry of Transportation’s website.

Meanwhile, the City of Ottawa took to X Saturday to announce its snow removal plan.

Snow is on the way to #OttCity and our crews are ready to respond.

As accumulation starts, we will focus on clearing & treating sidewalks, priority roads & our winter cycling network: https://t.co/RgxWlECeE9

Please be cautious when using the transportation network this weekend.

It says the focus will be on priority roads and sidewalks.

The city asks people to be cautious when using Ottawa’s transportation network this weekend.