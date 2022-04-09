'I'm so excited to share it with everybody': Olympic medalist Isabelle Weidemann welcomed home to Ottawa

Isabelle Weidemann received a hero's welcome in the city of Ottawa on Saturday, as the city celebrated the three-time medalist at the Winter Games in Beijing.

Mayor Jim Watson declared Saturday "Isabelle Weidemann Day" in honour of the Olympic medalist and flag bearer at the Winter Games.

"This is wild. I never imagined coming home to this," Weidemann said as hundreds of people gathered at Colonel By Secondary School.

"Oh man, it's just so cool. This community in particular, Ottawa for sure, has supported me for so long."

The Ottawa-native won a gold, silver and bronze medal at the Winter Games, and carried the Canadian flag as Canada's flag bearer at the closing ceremonies.

"Very proud! This is her day, she's worked hard for years and years to be here and it pays off and there's her reward," said former coach Mike Rivet.

Weidemann's cousin says the celebration "makes my heart warm."

"It's amazing, you know the whole family came together and it's just wonderful."

Weidemann won Canada's first medal at the winter games, picking up a bronze in the women's 3,000m. The 26-year-old added a silver medal in the 5,000m. Weidemann won gold in the team pursuit with Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais.

Weidemann says it was "cool" to come back to her former high school to celebrate her Olympic achievements.

"I haven't been back here in probably 10 years. Being back is so nice, this is where I grew up, this is really, really incredible," Weidemann said.

The 26-year-old was one of several Canadian Olympians honoured before the Toronto Blue Jays home opener on Friday. Despite the whirlwind celebrations, she made time for each and every fan at the celebration in Ottawa.

"It hasn't really sunk in and I want to share it with kids so badly," Weidemann said, allowing everyone to wear her Olympic medals. "It feels very strange, but I'm just so excited to share with everybody.

Now the three-time Olympic medalist is hoping to see the city of Ottawa build a new facility to inspire the next generation of skaters.

"I really hope the community decides that they want one. I think an oval would be really well loved here."

Weidemann and Blondin both skated with the Gloucester Concordes.

"I think that’s something that really has to be looked at, opportunities in the future for long-track speed skating, currently we only have one which is outdoors in the west end of Ottawa," Coun. Tim Tierney said.