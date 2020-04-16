OTTAWA -- Eighty-six days after announcing his Leukemia returned, MAJIC 100 morning show host Stu Schwartz says it’s a “great day!”

In a social media post, Stuntman Stu announced “Just wanted to give you a heads up on this gorgeous day, I just got off the phone with my doctor and I’m in remission.”

“It feels so good to say that.”

On January 20, Schwartz told followers his leukemia had returned and vowed that “we will beat this.”

Schwartz spent 34 days in hospital undergoing treatment before being discharged on March 4.

“A bone marrow transplant is next. It’s not going to be an easy road but it’s one that we can definitely navigate,” said Schwartz on Thursday afternoon.

“Today April 16, I’m in remission. Thanks for all your love and support.”

Schwartz was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2016 and underwent aggressive treatment followed by a bone-marrow transplant.