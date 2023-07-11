'I drink the water every day': Casselman, Ont. mayor insists drinking water safe, but won't share manganese levels

The mayor of Casselman, Ont. insists the municipal drinking water is safe to consume despite its yellow-brown colour, which is caused by concentrations of manganese, but she won't share what that concentration level is.

The issue in Casselman, just east of Ottawa on Highway 417, has troubled residents for more than a week. Municipal officials say the discolouration in the water is due to higher mineral concentrations in the South Nation River. Manganese is found in water, air, and soil and is an essential element for humans, but it can cause issues in higher concentrations.

Health Canada's maximum acceptable concentration of 0.12 mg/L is based on infants, the most sensitive population, because some studies suggest an association between manganese in drinking water and neurological effects in children. Health Canada also has an aesthetic objective that measures the look of drinking water, of 0.02 mg/L.

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal on Tuesday, Mayor Geneviève Lajoie said the water is tested twice per day, but the municipality is not releasing the concentration levels.

"We're not showing the tests because it opens up confusion for residents to have to try to understand what the test results mean," she said. "When we get the results of the tests, we meet with the public works director, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, OCWA [Ontario Clean Water Agency] every day to discuss what the results are and ensure that the water quality is still safe and it is."

Lajoie said she does not want to cause alarm.

"We're not trying to keep anything quiet. The numbers are going to fluctuate. So, if the numbers go down one day and then up one day, we don't want residents to feel afraid that it signifies that there's a problem because it doesn’t."

She insists the water is safe and she claims she and her family drink it regularly.

"I drink the water every day. My kids, my husband, my dogs," she said.

The municipality's most recent statement on the drinking water was published July 6, and quotes Eastern Ontario Health Unit medical officer of health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, who linked the increase in manganese concentration to hot weather and declining water levels on the South Nation River.

"For adults and older children, short-term exposure to manganese in drinking water above the Health Canada guideline of 0.12mg/L is unlikely to cause negative health effects," Roumeliotis said. "Some studies suggest that drinking water with high levels of manganese may be harmful to infants and young children, but the level of exposure that could cause this is not clear."

There is no drinking water quality standard for manganese provincially.

Lajoie said work is being done to find a long-term solution to the issue of manganese in the river and the municipal water system. Similar incidents happened in 2016 and 2019.

"The OCWA is doing a lot right now. We've been working with our engineering firm J.L. Richards and they're working with Walkerton Clean Water Centre. We've sent them a few samples this week and they're going to test the water to see if there's other solutions or technologies that we could use to filter the manganese out of the water," she said. "Again, it relates nothing to safety, it's all safe, it's really just the aesthetic quality."

The water is being treated with potassium permanganate but it's a delicate process.

"The dosage for this chemical needs to be cautiously monitored because if they put too much of it, it could cause other chemical reactions and possibly change the water a different colour," she said.

Ideally, more rain would help lower the concentration of the mineral in the river.

"If it starts to rain a lot, that will be a natural way to treat the manganese in the water, so that's our hope," she said.