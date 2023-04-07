Hydro Ottawa sets goal to restore power to all customers by Saturday night

Hydro Ottawa hopes to restore power to all homes and businesses in Ottawa by the end of Saturday, as thousands of customers remain without power following Wednesday's ice storm.

Crews worked through the night across eastern Ontario and western Quebec to restore power and repair infrastructure after this week's storm damaged trees, hydro wires and poles.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, approximately 19,000 customers across Ottawa remain without power. Hydro One is reporting approximately 70,000 customers still in the dark across eastern Ontario, while Hydro Quebec says 54,000 customers are without power in the Outaouais.

"Barring any further weather issues, including potential wind gusts forecasted for today, we expect that power will be restored to everyone by end of day tomorrow," Hydro Ottawa said in a statement to Newstalk 580 CFRA Friday morning.

In Ottawa, more than 40,000 customers had their power restored on Thursday as Hydro Ottawa focused on 20 "large clusters" without power.

Hydro Ottawa says it's treating the outage as a "multi-day restoration event", and the goal is to be completed by "end of day Saturday, April 8."

"Friday restoration efforts will focus on any remaining customers (within the large cluster areas) who remain without power and then shift to smaller areas and individual outages," Hydro Ottawa said Thursday evening.

"Saturday restoration will focus on any residual outages in smaller areas and individual outages, with the aim to have all remaining customers restored by the end of the day."

On Thursday night, Hydro Ottawa crews focused on restoring power to 20 large clusters in these areas:

Casselman

Beacon Hill

Beaconwood

Central Beaconwood

Findlay Creek

The Glebe

Blossom Park

South Gloucester/Mitch Owens/Edwards

Carlingwood/Mckellar Park/ Woodroffe Lincoln Heights

Parkwood Hills/Fisher Heights

Braemar Park/Bel Air Heights

Kanata Lakes/Katimavik/Hazeldean/Richmond/Munster-Ashton

Rideau Glen/Pineglen

Bells Corners East

"We experienced one of the most devastating ice storms since 1998," Joseph Muglia, Director of Systems Operations and Grid Automation of Hydro Ottawa, told reporters Thursday morning.

Ottawa recreation facilities

The city of Ottawa says recreation facilities are available for residents without power to charge devices and use showering facilities at arenas, pools and recreation centres.

Visit ottawa.ca/recreation for the list of recreation facilities near you.

Hydro One

Hydro One is reporting approximately 70,000 customers remain without power across eastern Ontario.

The hardest hit areas included Vankleek Hill, Perth and Winchester areas.

The Hydro One outage map shows the utility expects to restore power to most residents on Friday.

Hydro Quebec

More than 54,000 customers remain without power across western Quebec on Friday.

Hydro Quebec is reporting 23,600 customers without power in Gatineau, 18,336 customers in the Les Collines-de-l'Outaouais in the dark and 6,778 customers without power in the Pontiac.

There is no word on when the power will be restored.

The city of Gatineau says residents can recharge devices and fill up water containers at the following locations on Friday between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.:

The Donalda-Charron library (Hull sector)

The Guy-Sanche library (Gatineau sector)

The Bernard Lonergan library (Buckingham sector)

The Centre communautaire et culturel de Buckingham

The city of Gatineau says residents can take a shower at the Centre sportif de Gatineau and Maison du citoyen on Friday between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.