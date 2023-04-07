Hydro Ottawa sets goal to restore power to all customers by Saturday night

A pedestrian walks between tree branches that have been cleared from the road after they snapped, after a storm brought freezing rain in Ottawa, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS) A pedestrian walks between tree branches that have been cleared from the road after they snapped, after a storm brought freezing rain in Ottawa, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Limit sugar intake to six teaspoons per day, study suggests

Scientists have found more evidence to support a recommendation made by the World Health Organization in 2015 that added sugar intake should be limited to six teaspoons per day. Otherwise, the risk of cancers, heart disease and other conditions rises.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina