Hydro Ottawa making final push to restore power after ice storm

Hydro Ottawa crews are pushing to have power restored by the end of the day Saturday, after thousands of people in Ottawa spent a third night in the cold.

As of 9:30 a.m., Hydro Ottawa was reporting 2,900 customers still without power.

"Today’s efforts will focus on restoring power to the largest hit areas and to those customers who remain without power, followed by a shift to smaller areas and individual outages," a note on Hydro Ottawa's website says.

The utility company says its crews will be focused on the following areas Saturday:

Bayshore - Belltown

Billings Bridge - Alta Vista

Borden Farm – Fisher Glen

Braemar Park - Bel Air Heights - Copeland Park

Bridlewood - Emerald Meadows

Britannia Village

Carlington

Carlingwood West – Glabar Park – McKellar Heights

Centrepoint

Cityview - Crestview- Meadowlands

Urbandale Acres - Canterbury

Iris - Queensway Terrace South

Laurentian

Lindenlea - New Edinburgh

Old Barrhaven West

Parkwood Hills - Steward Farm

Playfair Park - Lynda Park - Guildwood Estates

Richmond

Rockcliffe Park

Skyline - Fisher Heights

Tanglewood

Westboro

Whitehaven – Queensway Terrace North

Day crew briefings have taken place while our overnight crews have headed home for some rest. Our restoration efforts will continue until the last customer is reconnected. We will continue to share information as it becomes available.

Wednesday's ice storm damaged trees and power lines across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, leading to massive power outages.

Hydro One

Hydro One says approximately 23,000 customers remain without power across eastern Ontario, as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Since Wednesday, Hydro One crews have reconnected more than 325,000 customers.

The hardest hit areas are Prescott and Russell; Stormont, Dundas and Gelngarry; Lanark County; and Renfrew County.

Hydro One is estimating power will be restored to most customers by Saturday night, but some, particularly those around Perth and Smiths Falls, could be waiting until Sunday morning.

Hydro Quebec

As of 11 a.m. 27,000 customers in the Outaouais region were without power, according to Hydro Quebec.

Nearly 10,000 customers in Gatineau remain without power and more than 9,700 are without power in the MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais. There are 66 outages in the Pontiac region affecting 5,800 customers.

City of Ottawa

The city of Ottawa is making the facilities below available to residents on Saturday:

Dunrobin Community Centre - bottled water, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Greely Community Centre - bottled water, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Manotick Community Centre - bottled water, showers, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

W. Erskine Johnson Arena - bottled water, showers, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following City facilities will be open for regular programming on Saturday and can be accessed by residents during operating hours:

Albion Heatherington Recreation Centre - washrooms, charging - 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Alexander Community Centre - washrooms, charging - 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Bell Centennial Arena - showers, washrooms, charging - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex-Orléans - showers, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brewer Pool - showers, washrooms, charging - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn - showers, washrooms, charging - 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Carlington Recreation Centre - washrooms, charging - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Champagne Fitness Centre - showers, washrooms, charging - 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Deborah Anne Kirwan Pool - showers, washrooms, charging - noon to 4 p.m.

François Dupuis Recreation Centre - showers, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fred Barrett Arena - showers, washrooms, charging - 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Glebe Community Centre - washrooms, charging - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Greenboro Community Centre - washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jack Purcell Community Centre - showers, washrooms, charging - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kanata Recreation Complex - showers, washrooms, charging - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lowertown Pool - showers, washrooms, charging - noon to 4 p.m.

McNabb Community Centre - washrooms, charging - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Michele Heights Community Centre - washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Navan Memorial Centre - showers, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nepean Sportsplex - showers, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Overbrook Community Centre - showers, washrooms, charging - 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pinecrest Community Centre - showers, washrooms, charging - 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Plant Recreation Centre - showers, washrooms, charging - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

R.J. Kennedy Arena - showers, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ray Friel Recreation Complex - showers, washrooms, charging - 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Richcraft Recreation Centre Kanata - showers, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Richelieu-Vanier Community Centre - washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Routhier Community Centre - washrooms, charging - noon to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Centre - washrooms, charging - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sawmill Pool - showers, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6:15 to 8:30 p.m.

Shenkman Arts Centre - washrooms, charging - 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Splash Wave Pool - showers, washrooms, charging - 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tom Brown Hall - washrooms, charging - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walter Baker Sports Centre - showers, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The following recreation facilities that are currently closed due to the power outages: