OTTAWA -- Traffic is flowing along the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 in Ottawa's east end following an early morning crash.

The eastbound lanes were closed between Hunt Club Road and Anderson Road for approximately seven hours on Sunday following an early morning single vehicle crash involving a transport truck.

Ontario Provincial Police announced all lanes of the highway reopened just before 4 p.m. The closure allowed police to investigate the crash and crews to clean up the debris.

The Ministry of Environment was contacted due to a diesel fuel spill from the truck.

The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash.