Hungry bear takes out birdfeeder in Kanata backyard

A Kanata family had a surprise visitor to their backyard this week – a hungry bear.

Bob Barter sent CTV News Ottawa video of the black bear poking the birdfeeder in the backyard of his home in the Katimavik neighbourhood.

The bear bends the pole holding the birdfeeder in the backyard, then eats the food out of the birdfeeder.

Barter says they have had many animals in the backyard, but never a bear.

Bears have been spotted in Ottawa's west end over the last couple of years. In May 2020, a black bear spent a few hours in a tree along Terry Fox Drive before being removed by conservation officers. In June 2021, a black bear was spotted in a field in Stittsville.

Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources offers the following tips if you encounter a bear:

Slowly back away while keeping the bear in sight and wait for it to leave

If the bear does not leave, throw objects, wave your arms and make noise with a whistle or air horn

Prepare to use bear spray

If you are near a building or vehicle get inside as a precaution

Drop any food you may be carrying and slowly move away

If a bear is in a tree, leave it alone. Leave the area. The bear will come down when it feels safe

The ministry says if you encounter a bear, do not run, climb a tree or swim and do not attempt to feed the animal.