KINGSTON, ONT. -- As protests against racism and police brutality continue in the U.S. and elsewhere over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last Monday, a rally and vigil was held in Kingston's McBurney Park on Tuesday.

Kingston's Black Luck Collective organized the rally from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Organizers said it was meant to show solidarity with protests in Canada, as well as the U.S., and around the world.

"We are gathering to acknowledge and mourn the lives lost to anti-Black racism in Canada and the lives that continue to be impacted by anti-Black racism in Canada," organizers wrote on the group's Facebook page.

"Black lives are constantly under attack and under scrutiny from every level of North American society. We know that racism is more than just individual acts of harm."

Organizers said the peaceful vigil was open to all and "opens up a space for quiet reflection, and for people in Kingston to collectively grieve and support each other and our wider communities."

Physical distancing was stressed and encouraged as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, while those attending asked to wear a mask and bring hand sanitizer.

Hundreds turned out.

The City of Kingston lowered its city flags in light of the vigil.

In a Tweet, the Kingston’s Mayor Bryan Paterson stated his support.

In light of tonight's anti-racism vigil, the city’s flags are lowered. Like you, I’m deeply troubled by recent examples of injustice. Today we mourn the lives lost and take a stand against hatred. Let's ensure our shared anger does not divide us but brings us together for change. pic.twitter.com/hUfhSoVaGJ — Bryan Paterson (@MayorPaterson) June 2, 2020

"Like you, I’m deeply troubled by recent examples of injustice,” he wrote. “Today we mourn the lives lost and take a stand against hatred. Let’s ensure our anger does not divide us but brings us together for change."

Kingston Police write open letter to community

An open letter--co-signed by Kingston police chief Antje McNeely, deputy chief Christopher Scott, inspectors Brian Begbie, Daniel Mastin and Carolyn Rice, and Kingston Police Association president Cameron Gough--says the Kingston Police Service stands with the community.

"Time and again in our world we see violent and racist behaviours, both overt and subtle, demonstrated towards persons of colour and Indigenous peoples by those who hold power and privilege, including some in law enforcement," the letter said. "These behaviours have no place in our society; they are not condoned in our community; and they have no place in law enforcement.

"The death of George Floyd has brought many together to hold vigils and demonstrations to show solidarity with those who suffer from racist behaviours, and we acknowledge your right to bring these important issues to the forefront respectfully and peacefully. We will be there to support you in your efforts to promote healthy dialogue and to keep everyone safe."

