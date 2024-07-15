Humidity could make it feel like 37 C in Ottawa on Monday

A heat event from the weekend will continue to bring sweltering temperatures to Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Monday.

A heat warning issued by Environment Canada on Saturday afternoon remains in effect, with humid air bringing daytime temperatures to 29 C. Humidex values could make the temperature feel like 37 C.

There is a 60 per cent chance of rain and the possibility of thunderstorms this evening. The low will be 21 C, bringing little relief from the heat overnight.

Environment Canada says cooler temperatures are expected to arrive on Tuesday, with heat coming down to the mid-20's this week.

The forecaster is warning of the effects of heat on the body, particularly for the elderly and young children.

"Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration," Environment Canada says.

"Limit direct sun exposure. Shade yourself by wearing a wide-brimmed, breathable hat and/or an umbrella."

There is also a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of the Outaouais region, including the Low, Wakefield and Maniwaki areas.

Britannia, Mooney's Bay and Petrie River beaches are open for supervised swimming from noon to 7 p.m.

Swimming is not recommended at Petrie Bay East, due to high bacteria levels.

All beaches run by the National Capital Commission (NCC) are open with "good" or "excellent" bacteriological water quality.