OTTAWA -- It’s shaping up to be the hottest day since last month’s record-breaking heat wave in the capital.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 30 C on Friday, but with the humidex it’s expected to feel more like 38.

The weather agency is also calling for a UV index of 9, which is considered ‘very high.’

There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers late Friday afternoon, which could cool things down a bit. Later on, there’s a risk of a thunderstorm in the evening and after midnight.

The weekend is expected to be a bit cooler. Saturday will have a high of 22 C with mix of sun and cloud and a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Sunday will be sunny and 23 C.