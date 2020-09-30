OTTAWA -- Human error is being blamed for a temporary loss of power along Ottawa's year-old Confederation Line.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, the light rail transit line experienced a loss of power from Pimisi Station to Lees Station. OC Transpo says the power issue resulted in three stopped trains in the area.

"The trains operated as intended and came to a safe stop. A technician was required to attend each train and conduct a circuit breaker reset in order for the trains to continue in operation," said Troy Charter, Director of Transit Operations.

"Once the circuit breakers on the trains were reset, they immediately returned to service."

Charter tells CTV News Ottawa that the cause of the power outage was due to "human error while undertaking repairs."

⚠️O-Train Line 1: Train service has been restored between Tunney's Pasture and Blair. R1 bus service has ended. Service outage was due to a power interruption. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. No updates to follow. — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) September 30, 2020

Full transit service resumed at 2:45 p.m.

OC Transpo launched R1 replacement bus service from Tunney's Pasture Station to Hurdman Station during the power outage, while trains operated between Tremblay Station and Blair Station.