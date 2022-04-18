How Ottawa runners performed at the Boston Marathon

Eighty-seven runners from Ottawa participated in the Boston Marathon this year.

Forty women and 47 men from Ottawa ran in the annual marathon. The youngest is 25 and the oldest is 72.

Ten runners finished in under three hours, the fastest of which was Martin Harding, 34, who finished with a time of 2:40:11.

CTV Ottawa's Leah Larocque took part in the race, finishing with a time of 3:21:37.

Here is a look at how Ottawa runners performed:

John Adachi, 55, 3:29:52

Esley Albert, 40, 3:49:58

Judy Andrew Piel, 59, 3:27:00

Lise Arseneau, 48, 4:07:48

Iain Aspenlieder, 43, 3:13:37

Time Basile, 40, 3:05:33

Chantal Beaudin, 53, 4:04:07

Pascal Bessette, 45, 3:11:40

Chris Bright, 55, 4:25:32

Phil Brunet, 41, 3:14:06

Pat Buchik, 68, 4:19:45

Rachel Burdick, 37, 3:17:55

Karen Burns, 58, 4:06:48

Debbie Callaghan, 54, 3:38:02

Connie Copeland, 55, 3:57:29

Alison Costa, 37, 3:38:19

David Dawson, 44, 3:16:30

Irene Dionne, 64, 4:18:16

Sonja Dods, 30, 3:45:06

Jesula Drouillard, 55, 3:48:58

Kitdapawn E., 63, 4:36:35

Estelle Ethier, 42, 3:41:12

Marie Fiala, 56, 4:51:05

Paul Foley, 62, 3:18:23

Tristan Garcia, 35, 2:58:36

Brent Gerhart, 36, 3:03:05

Lynda Gingras, 42, 2:58:21

Stephanie Gordon, 43, 3:16:08

Marie-Josée Hamel, 58, 4:01:30

Connor Hammond 26, 2:45:25

Douglass Harcourt, 43, 3:40:06

Martin Harding, 34, 2:40:11

Fiona Harper, 32, 3:32:58

Warren Isfan, 49, 2:56:34

Ian Joiner, 52, 3:52:02

Cyndi Kennedy, 59, 4:39:56

Karla Kincade, 52, 4:29:50

Joel Koffman, 72, 4:09:57

Jean-Benoit Lanca, 50, 4:21:11

Luc Lapensée, 52, 3:46:10

Leah Larocque, 33, 3:21:37

Denis Leduc, 50, 3:32:55

Kelly Legallais, 49, 4:25:12

Trevor Lowe, 52, 3:44:01

Maurenia Lynds, 55, 4:16:41

Krista MacDonald, 42, 4:13:53

F. Deborah MacDonald-McGee, 69, 4:05:29

Nancy MacDonell, 65, 4:21:02

Connor MacFadyen, 29, 2:53:25

Harvey Mah, 51, 3:57:44

David Massicotte-Azarniouch, 35, 2:48:09

Michael McAuley, 55, 3:27:50

Ita McCluskey, 56, 3:56:33

Tom McColeman, 42, 3:15:15

Bruce McLaurin, 65, 4:25:20

Yvonne Mery, 52, 3:38:46

Nicole Mikhael, 39, 3:13:44

Brian Miller, 56, 4:20:49

Jonathan Moher, 49, 3:00:22

Jennifer Morse, 46, 3:57:44

Brian O'Higgins, 66, 3:30:37

Gleb Otochkin, 53, 3:37:46

Alexandra Ouzas, 30, 4:57:22

Marc Patry, 68, 4:45:08

Guy Pelletier, 46, 3:09:54

Erendira Perez Yanez, 30, 3:23:44

Josée Perreault, 54, 3:54:50

Brent Pilon, 49, 3:22:59

Silviu Popescu, 54, 3:56:59

Tim Powers, 53, 4:37:15

Neil Saravanamuttoo, 53, 3:53:27

Lise Scott, 66, 4:03:22

Jeffrey Smart, 49, 3:09:17

Barry Smith, 48, 3:15:27

Robert Statham, 65, 4:35:21

Daniel Steeves, 47, 3:18:32

Paul Steeves, 45, 3:24:36

Stephan Struve, 37, 2:52:09

John Tegano, 60, 3:30:40

Julia Thomas, 46, 3:29:18

Nathaniel Vice, 36, 2:56:23

Kelley Voros, 47, 3:58:00

Wendy Wagner, 48, 3:38:36

Ben Wedge, 32, 2:50:57

Neil Wilson, 64, 3:35:00

Laura Wismer, 25, 3:23:49

Mike Yates, 48, 3:23:34

Ten registered runners did not start.