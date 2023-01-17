House fire in rural south Ottawa

Ottawa firefighters rushed to the scene of a house fire in the city's rural south end on Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out on Bank Street near Cenote Road and Stone School Road, in the Metcalfe area, just before 4:40 a.m.

Fire officials said the fire spread from the first floor up into the attic and the roof of the home. The owner got out safely.

There are no hydrants in the area, so crews had to shuttle water in using tanker trucks, fire officials said in a news release. Live hydro wires also caught fire and were arcing above a laneway near the home.

The fire was under control by around 5:15 a.m.

A stretch of Bank Street was closed for the fire but reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m.