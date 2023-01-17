House fire in rural south Ottawa

Ottawa fire crews on the scene of a house fire on Bank Street in rural south Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa fire crews on the scene of a house fire on Bank Street in rural south Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Passenger filmed Nepal crash; co-pilot met same fate as husband

Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal's 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal's livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views to when the plane suddenly appeared to veer toward its left as Jaiswal's smartphone briefly captured the cries of passengers.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina