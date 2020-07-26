OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa decided not to open cooling centres on the hottest July 26 in Ottawa in more than 100 years.

The temperature hit 34.5C at 5 p.m. at the Ottawa Airport as Ottawa sweated under a heat warning for a third straight day. With the humidex it felt like 41 degrees.

The 34.5C at 5 p.m. broke the record for warmest temperature ever recorded at the Environment Canada weather station at the Ottawa Airport on July 26. The previous record was 34.1C, set back in 1989.

An old weather station in Ottawa recorded a temperature of 35.6C on July 26, 1916.

With a ~5pm high of 35.3°C, today is #Ottawa's hottest Jul 26th in more than 100 years, since Jul 26th, 1916.

Cooling Centres in Ottawa

The City of Ottawa has not opened cooling centres this weekend despite a heat warning in effect for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

On Twitter, Councillor Riley Brockington asked, "Why does the city refuse to open cooling centres this weekend, particularly in large social housing communities where (air conditioning) is non existent? Why aren't wading pool hours extended?"

Why does the City refuse to open cooling centres this weekend, particularly in large social housing communities where a/c is non existant?

Why aren't wading pool hours extended?

Humidex today 42C.

Multiple requests to the City's Emergency Operations Centre have been denied. — Riley Brockington - City Councillor, River Ward (@RiverWardRiley) July 26, 2020

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, City of Ottawa Emergency Operations Centre Commander Paola Parenti said the city has not opened cooling centres this weekend and continues to monitor the situation.

"The City has been in touch with its partners, including Ottawa Community Housing, who have a number of air-conditioned spaces available for their residents to provide heat relief."

Environment Canada issued a heat warning on Friday, saying ,"hot and humid conditions are expected through Monday."

Parenti tells CTV News Ottawa the Emergency Operations Centre monitors the weather forecast and determines the need for emergency cooling centres.

"The criteria that is considered when determining the potential for the opening of emergency cooling centres is two or more consecutive days above 30C in the daytime and above 20C in the nighttime, combined with a significant power failure or an identified vulnerable population at risk."

Ottawa has opened cooling centres on three occasions in May, June and early July due to the hot weather.

The overnight low dipped to 14.6C both Friday night and Saturday night.