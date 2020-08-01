OTTAWA -- The Civic Holiday long weekend is starting off hot and sunny, so get out and enjoy it (safely, of course) before the weather starts to turn.

Environment Canada's forecast for Saturday, Aug. 1 includes sunshine, but some increasing cloudiness throughout the day, with a high of 30°C in the afternoon. The forecast humidex is 36 and there is a UV index of 7, or high.

Overnight, we can expect just a few clouds and a low of 19°C.

Sunday is looking rainy. The forecast calls for between 15 and 25 mm of rain throughout the day, and the risk of a thunderstorm late in the morning and in the afternoon. Sunday will be much cooler than the record-breaking July we just had, with a high of 24°C and a humidex of 32.

On Colonel By Day Monday, some lingering showers—a 40 per cent chance—with an even cooler high of just 22°C. The average high for this time of year is around 26°C.

The outlook into mid-week includes a 60 per cent showers on both Tuesday and Wednesday.