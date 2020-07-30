OTTAWA -- Here is a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day – Monday, Aug. 3.

Municipal services

Ottawa City Hall and Client Service Centres will be closed on Monday.

Ottawa's 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters that require staff's immediate attention. Call 311 or 613-580-2400.

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Monday. Collection will be delayed by one day all week.

All municipal Child Care Centres will be closed

Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed

Public transit

OC Transpo buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

The O-Train Line 1 will operate on a reduced weekday schedule on Colonel By Day.

O-Train Line 2 replacement bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule

For more information, visit the OC Transpo website

Recreational services

Beaches, wading pools and splash pads will be open, weather permitting.

Some indoor pools will be open for public swimming. Visit Ottawa.ca for details

Malls and businesses

Businesses are allowed to open on Colonel By Day in Ottawa and eastern Ontario

Grocery stores are open

Bayshore Shopping Centre is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Carlingwood Shopping Centre is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place d'Orleans is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rideau Centre is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Laurent Centre is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tanger Outlets is open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Museums

The National Gallery of Canada is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Agriculture and Food Museum is open

Canadian Museum of History is closed

Canadian War Museum is closed

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is closed until Aug. 8.

The Canada Science and Technology Museum is closed until Aug. 14.

The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and City Hall Art Gallery at City Hall remain closed.

City of Ottawa art centres, galleries, theatres and museums will remain closed.

COVID-19

The COVID-19 Brewer Assessment Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, Sunday, Aug. 2 and Monday, Aug. 3.

The Moodie Care Clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3.

The Heron Care Clinic will be closed.