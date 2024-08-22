Hot and humid weather set to return to Ottawa this weekend

The hot and humid weather will return to Ottawa this weekend as students and parents enjoy the final days of summer vacation.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for temperatures to warm up above seasonal for the weekend, with highs of 26 C on Friday and Saturday, 25 C on Sunday and up to 28 C next week.

It will be mainly cloudy today with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C with the humidex making it feel like 26.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 11 C.

Sunny on Friday. High 26 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 26 C.

The outlook for Sunday calls for mainly cloudy with a high of 25 C.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 24 C and a low of 14 C.