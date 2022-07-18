Hot and humid conditions set to grip Ottawa

The first heat warning of July has been issued for Ottawa, with the temperature expected to feel like 38 degrees on Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for "hot and humid conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday."

"Daytime high temperatures reaching near 31 degrees Celsius with humidex values in the upper thirties are expected Tuesday and Wednesday," Environment Canada said in a statement Monday afternoon.



"Tuesday's overnight low near 20 degrees Celsius will provide little relief from the heat. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected on Thursday."

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday, with a chance of showers in the afternoon. High 30 C, with the humidex making it feel like 38 degrees.

The outlook for Wednesday calls for a high of 32 C.

The heat warning is in effect for Ottawa, Gatineau, Brockville – Leeds and Grenville, Cornwall – Morrisburg, Prescott and Russell, Smiths Falls – Lanark – Sharbot Lake, and Stirling – Tweed and South Frontenac.

The heat warning stretches all the way through Toronto, London and Windsor.

Environment Canada's top weather forecaster says "the warmest part of summer is yet to come."

"We think that July and into August will be warmer than normal," Dave Phillips told CTV News Channel on Monday.

There have been eight days with temperatures above 30 C in Ottawa this year - Four days in May, three days in June and one in July.

PLACES TO COOL OFF

The city of Ottawa says you can cool off at splash pads, wading pools, beaches and outdoor and indoor swimming pools, Ottawa Public Library branches and community centres.

For a list of locations, click the link: