'Horns very pointy': OPP search for owners of stray bull in Lanark County
Published Tuesday, June 22, 2021 11:22AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 22, 2021 11:22AM EDT
Lanark County OPP are looking for the owner of this bull, who was found Tuesday, June 22, 2021 without a collar or tag. (Photo provided by Ontario Provincial Police / Twitter)
OTTAWA -- Are you missing a bull?
Ontario Provincial Police say a highland bull was found Tuesday morning in the Lanark area with no tag or collar.
It is apparently uncooperative, well fed, and its horns are "very pointy", according to police.
Police say the "wee laddie" is currently secured on a property in the Scotch Line and Kelford area while officers visit neighbouring farms looking for the owner.
If this is your bull, you're asked to call 1-888-310-1122 and get in touch with Lanark County OPP.