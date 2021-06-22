OTTAWA -- Are you missing a bull?

Ontario Provincial Police say a highland bull was found Tuesday morning in the Lanark area with no tag or collar.

It is apparently uncooperative, well fed, and its horns are "very pointy", according to police.

Police say the "wee laddie" is currently secured on a property in the Scotch Line and Kelford area while officers visit neighbouring farms looking for the owner.

If this is your bull, you're asked to call 1-888-310-1122 and get in touch with Lanark County OPP.

