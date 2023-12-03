Home of Gatineau councillor damaged in weekend fire

The home of a Gatineau city councillor suffered extensive damage in a weekend fire.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a fire on rue Chevalier-de Rouville just before 7 p.m. on Saturday. Coun. Jocelyn Blondin lives at the home.

Gatineau fire officials said the fire started in the attic of the single-family home, and caused "considerable" damage to the structure.

Gatineau Mayor France Bélisle and other councillors went to the home to support Blondin and his wife.

"We all stand in solidarity with Jocelyn and his wife in this ordeal," Bélisle said in French on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "He knows that he can count on us and that humanly we will be there to support home."

Blondin told Le Droit that he and his wife were at a karaoke event when he received a call from a neighbour about the fire. Blondin says the fire originated in the area of the furnace.

Damage is estimated at $225,000.