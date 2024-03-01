OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Holy Trinity School in Kanata evacuated following an email threat, board says

    Ottawa Police cruisers parked outside Holy Trinity High School in Kanata on Friday. The Ottawa Catholic School Board says the school is closed on Friday following an email threat. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa Police cruisers parked outside Holy Trinity High School in Kanata on Friday. The Ottawa Catholic School Board says the school is closed on Friday following an email threat. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Kanata was evacuated on Friday morning following a threat to the school.

    The Ottawa Police Service said on social media just before 9 a.m. Friday that there was an ongoing police operation on Katimavik Road.

    In a letter to parents, the Ottawa Catholic School Board said an "email threat was received indicating a potential danger to our school premises," and the school was now closed for the day.

    "Out of an abundance of caution, we are initiating an immediate evacuation procedure to ensure the safety of all students and staff," the letter said, adding three OC Transpo buses will assist in transporting students.

    Students are being evacuated to the designated evacuation site, and parents of Grade 7 and 8 students can pick up their children directly there. High school students can sign out and go home for the day.

    "Please note that this evacuation is a precautionary measure, and we are working closely with Ottawa Police Services to ensure the safety and security of everyone involved," the Ottawa Catholic School Board said. "We understand the gravity of the situation and are taking every necessary step to address the threat and ensure the well-being of our school community."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News