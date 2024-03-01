Holy Trinity School in Kanata evacuated following an email threat, board says

Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Kanata was evacuated on Friday morning following a threat to the school.

The Ottawa Police Service said on social media just before 9 a.m. Friday that there was an ongoing police operation on Katimavik Road.

In a letter to parents, the Ottawa Catholic School Board said an "email threat was received indicating a potential danger to our school premises," and the school was now closed for the day.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are initiating an immediate evacuation procedure to ensure the safety of all students and staff," the letter said, adding three OC Transpo buses will assist in transporting students.

Students are being evacuated to the designated evacuation site, and parents of Grade 7 and 8 students can pick up their children directly there. High school students can sign out and go home for the day.

"Please note that this evacuation is a precautionary measure, and we are working closely with Ottawa Police Services to ensure the safety and security of everyone involved," the Ottawa Catholic School Board said. "We understand the gravity of the situation and are taking every necessary step to address the threat and ensure the well-being of our school community."