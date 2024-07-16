Chick-fil-A opening its first restaurant in Ottawa this week

Ottawa's first Chick-fil-A restaurant will open on Thursday.

The U.S.-based fast food chain says Chick-fil-A will open at Tanger Outlets on Palladium Drive this week, the 15th restaurant in Canada.

The new restaurant will employ approximately 80 to 110 full-and-part-time members.

It will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Chick-fil-A restaurants are always closed on Sunday. The company says Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays to "give team members the opportunity to rest, enjoy time with their families and worship if they choose."

Chick-fil-A says to mark the opening of the new restaurant, it will donate $34,000 to a local non-profit organization through Second Harvest.

A second Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open later this year at the Rideau Centre.