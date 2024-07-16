OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Swimming not recommended at 3 Ottawa beaches after heavy rainfall

    A no-swim advisory sign is seen at Mooney's Bay Beach Monday, July 31, 2023. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa) A no-swim advisory sign is seen at Mooney's Bay Beach Monday, July 31, 2023. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa Public Health is recommending against swimming at three Ottawa beaches following Monday's heavy rainfall.

    The health agency says water at Britannia, Petrie East Bay and Petrie River beaches are likely to exceed provincially established E. coli levels because of the rain.

    No swim advisories are in place for Mooney's Bay Beach.

    Ottawa received approximately 18 mm of rain after several thunderstorms moved through the region on Monday evening.

    The forecast calls for another 10 to 15 mm of rain on Tuesday afternoon and showers on Wednesday.

    National Capital Commission (NCC) beaches at La Pêche Lake, Leamy Lake, Meech Lake and Phillippe Lake are open with "good" or "excellent" water quality. Smith Beach at Phillippe Lake is closed for the season.

    The NCC River House is also open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    When swimming is not recommended, health officials urge people to avoid going into the water and not swallowing water or take it in your mouth.

    Water samples at Britannia, Mooney's Bay, and Petrie Island beaches are monitored daily.

