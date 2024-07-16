OTTAWA
    • Severe thunderstorm watch issued in Ottawa, eastern Ontario

    Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for eastern Ontario and western Quebec for storms bringing heavy rain, wind and hail starting this afternoon. 

    The weather advisory says conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts of up to 90 km/h, local rainfall amounts of up to 75 mm and nickel-sized hail.

    Storms are expected to arrive this afternoon and this evening as they track eastwards towards eastern Ontario.

    "The primary threat with these thunderstorms is heavy rain. Rainfall warnings may be issued should thunderstorms become nearly stationary over the area," Environment Canada says.

    "Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

    Environment Canada lifted a severe thunderstorm warning it issued on Monday afternoon, as a line of thunderstorms brought heavy downpours and wind to the region. While the forecaster had predicted some storms could bring up to 100 mm of rain, only approximately 18 mm of rain fell on the Ottawa airport on Monday.

    Ottawa's weather forecast for Tuesday calls for 10 to 15 mm of rain with humidex values making the daytime temperature feel like 36 C.

    Tonight's forecast shows partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight.

    Conditions are expected to improve on Wednesday morning with rain returning in the afternoon.

    Wednesday's forecast shows sunny conditions in the morning and then a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach 28 C, but could feel like 34 C with the humidity.

    Temperatures in the mid-20's and clearer skies are expected into the weekend.

    Thursday's forecast shows a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26 C. Friday will be sunny with a high of 26 C.

