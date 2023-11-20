'His future was stolen': Ottawa mother who lost son warning about deadly designer drugs
An Ottawa mother is taking the tragic loss of her son and turning it into purpose, warning others of the dangers of designer drugs.
Natalie Bergin's son William died in April 2022 from what police ruled was an accidental overdose of a synthetic drug – a death that came with heartache and questions.
Bergin is sharing her story to warn of the danger of designer drugs, substances that are designed to mimic the effects of party drugs that are often banned. But the synthetic chemistry can be lethal.
Bergin says the drugs he took were mislabelled as a drug William often took for anxiety.
"It was Flubromazolam marked Xanax so he was poisoned," she said.
"And he took something that he didn't know was going to kill him."
The drug, according to experts, is also not responsive to Naloxone kits like fentanyl.
William was a student at Algonquin College, studying to be a pilot.
"I loved William for his honesty. And his big heart. And he loved that we looked so much alike and that we were a lot alike," Bergin told CTV Morning Live on Monday.
"His future was stolen."
The day of William's death still haunts Bergin to this day.
"I opened the door and he looked like he was sleeping. He was in a position like this with the blankets tightly pulled up and he wasn't answering. I'm like William... William. And I just pull back the covers and found him gone and he just didn't look anything like him," Bergin recalled.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The autopsy report suggests he had been gone for hours. William's entire family was left stunned and grief-stricken, including Maggie, the family dog who kept looking for her late friend.
"I made the mistake one time of saying his name and she got up and barked and started looking for him," she said.
Determined to get more details on his death, his mother discovered the toxicology report pointed to a deadly designer drug.
Showing the results of the coroner's report, there was also cocaine in his system, but that isn't what likely killed him.
Bergin, who works as a mental health social worker, said William was knowledgeable about drugs on the street and its dangers.
Bergin feels that the investigation treated her son as an abuser of substances, instead of a victim of something tainted.
"When the police came to my house, it felt like William's life didn't matter," she said.
"He was just another number to them, but that's not who he was."
CTV Morning Live reached out to police for comment. The Ottawa Police Service declined to participate in the special report, but did offer William's family their condolenses.
"You don't need a lot of material for it to be fatal," said William Ogilvie, a biopharmaceutical professor at the University of Ottawa.
Ogilvie says historically, designer drugs have been a way to escape jail time. The Criminal Code, he says, is so specific to the chemistry of illegal substances that any version that escapes the precise formula would not be deemed illegal.
"In the 1970's, there were some wise-guys in California that figured out if you could change a couple of atoms in the structure of a drug that you would now have something that's totally legal to make, to possess or to use," Ogilvie said.
Ogilvie says the only safe drugs are those that are regulated through companies and pharmacies.
"It's a Wild West buyer beware situation. And it's different than buying other kinds of things," he said.
But for a mother missing her son, the Wild West should come with consequences for taking a life.
Her mission is to warn other as she still seeks justice for William.
"I'm still pushing and I'm not going away," she said.
Bergin and her family have started the William Bernard Memorial Award for students in the Aviation Management program at Algonquin College. The award is aimed towards students of lower incomes in their second year to pay for their commercial flying licences.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Stefan Keyes
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
WINTER WEATHER
WINTER WEATHER First snowstorm of the year on its way for Capital region Tuesday
-
-
CTV Morning Live
CTV Morning Live 'His future was stolen': Ottawa mother who lost son warning about deadly designer drugs
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland's economic update to include new housing loans, short-term rental tax changes
The Canadian government's fall economic update coming Tuesday will include new money to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, CTV News has confirmed.
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine-laced Gatorade
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
It will soon be cheaper to head to Europe than to fly from Newfoundland to Labrador
The announcement of a publicly-subsidized flight from St. John’s to London, U.K., next summer is highlighting a frustrating truth for some rural residents of the province: It will soon be cheaper to go to Europe than to travel from Newfoundland to Labrador.
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M Toronto Pearson airport gold theft as it faces lawsuit
Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year.
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process.
Pro-Palestine protesters block train tracks in Winnipeg
The group, which describes itself as pro-Palestine supporters, told CTV News they are planning to block the movements of Israeli goods on CN rails.
Israel battles Hamas near another Gaza hospital sheltering thousands
Israeli forces pressed their offensive against Hamas in northern Gaza on Monday, battling militants around a hospital where thousands of patients and displaced people have been sheltering for weeks, and where despite the fighting health officials managed to evacuate some of the wounded.
'Harrowing and heartbreaking': Liberal, Conservative MPs show solidarity with Israel
A small group of Liberal and Conservative MPs are in Israel as part of what they say is a bipartisan trip to show solidarity with the country as it grieves a gruesome attack by Hamas and comes under scrutiny for deaths in the Gaza Strip.
Atlantic
-
Snow squalls a risk for eastern P.E.I. and eastern N.S. Monday night
A snow squall watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Kings County P.E.I., the North Shore of mainland N.S., Guysborough County, N.S., and Inverness County, Cape Breton.
-
N.S. announces the addition, replacement of 2,200 long-term care rooms
Nova Scotia has committed to adding or replacing 2,200 long-term care rooms across the province by 2032.
-
Goodbye, good buy: Halifax Shopping Centre sold to investment firm
Published reports say the Halifax Shopping Centre is being sold to Primaris REIT for a reported $370 million.
Toronto
-
New insurance rules for Ontario drivers coming in 2024. Here's what you need to know
Ontario drivers will soon be able to reduce their auto insurance payments by opting out of certain coverage. However, experts warn the risk isn’t worth the potential rewards.
-
Three teen girls charged after cop assaulted while breaking up fight at Brampton school: police
Three teenaged girls are facing charges after a Peel police officer was allegedly assaulted while attempting to break up a fight at a Brampton high school earlier this month.
-
'Ontario jobs first': Ford government slams feds for use of foreign workers to build Ontario battery plant
The Doug Ford government sidestepped questions about hundreds of foreign workers being brought in to build a battery plant in Windsor, Ont., and instead placed the responsibility on the federal government.
Montreal
-
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
-
Teen paralyzed after bike crash calls for better signage on Montreal-Laval bridge
A Montreal 18-year-old says his life has been forever changed after suffering a paralyzing accident on a bike path in September.
-
Two Montreal-area men charged with violating publication ban on identity of sex-crime victim
Quebec provincial police say two men have been charged for allegedly revealing the identity of a woman who was sexually assaulted by a former member of the legislature.
Northern Ontario
-
Children's Aid Societies in the north face major funding, staffing challenges
Children's Aid Societies (CAS) in parts of northeastern Ontario are facing a number of challenges stemming from a lack of financial support from the province.
-
New insurance rules for Ontario drivers coming in 2024. Here's what you need to know
Ontario drivers will soon be able to reduce their auto insurance payments by opting out of certain coverage. However, experts warn the risk isn’t worth the potential rewards.
-
Transport driver was impaired when vehicle rolled onto its side, North Bay police say
A transport truck driver from British Columbia has been charged after the commercial motor vehicle they were driving ended up on its side on Highway 11 last week in North Bay.
London
-
Short on funds and shelter beds, Winter Response to Homelessness could leave many Londoners in tents
Many Londoners living in encampments will have to survive this winter outdoors after city hall had difficulty securing enough overnight shelter spaces.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Soggy Tuesday in store as low pressure system makes its way to the Forest City
London’s stretch of sunny and warm autumn weather is coming to an end with a rainy Tuesday in the forecast and a drop in temperature expected later in the week.
-
Bad Boy Furniture gets Ontario court approval to start liquidation sale
An Ontario court has granted Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. permission to begin liquidating its stores.
Winnipeg
-
Pro-Palestine protesters block train tracks in Winnipeg
The group, which describes itself as pro-Palestine supporters, told CTV News they are planning to block the movements of Israeli goods on CN rails.
-
Proposed wastewater lagoon on Hutterite colony raises concerns
A proposed wastewater lagoon on a Hutterite colony development in Manitoba's Interlake is raising concerns from some in the area who worry it could impact the health of Lake Winnipeg.
-
Officers doused with gasoline by family member of suspect they were trying to arrest: RCMP
Police say an attempt to arrest a 35-year-old man in Long Plain First Nation resulted in a number of the suspect’s family members physically assaulting officers, even dousing them in gasoline.
Kitchener
-
Man found with gunshot wounds in Waterloo
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after a man was shot in Waterloo on Monday morning.
-
'It creates 7 warring fiefdoms': Community groups and Waterloo mayor question province's urban boundary process
It’s been an ongoing tug of war between the province, municipalities, developers and community activists.
-
WATCH
WATCH Visit bustling 1967 Kitchener in this archival footage
Whether is more skyscrapers, more businesses or more people, University of Waterloo archival footage from 1967 is visual evidence of how much Kitchener has transformed.
Calgary
-
Alberta COVID-19 panel chair urges federal Conservatives to weaponize his findings
The chair of a taxpayer-funded panel reviewing Alberta’s COVID-19 response is urging the federal Conservatives to weaponize his findings against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s governing coalition in the next election.
-
Charges laid in Calgary Israel/Gaza protest at city hall
Calgary police have released the names of four people charged after a weekend protest involving both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli activists.
-
Calgary police seeking suspect in poppy donation box theft
Police are looking for help identifying a man believed to have stolen a poppy box from a southeast Calgary restaurant earlier this month.
Saskatoon
-
'Bus riders are not stupid': Saskatoon bus rider group finds city ad condescending, insulting
Bus Riders of Saskatoon is not on board with a new city social media advertisement.
-
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine-laced Gatorade
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
-
'A complete sh*t show': Saskatoon residents, property owners voice concerns about proposed complex needs shelter
A group of roughly 50 residents and property owners near a proposed complex needs shelter on Idylwyld Drive met Monday morning to express garner support to oppose the facility's opening.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier supports U of A firing sexual assault centre director who signed letter questioning sexual violence against Israelis
Alberta's premier says she 'unequivocally' supports the University of Alberta's decision to fire the director of the school's sexual assault centre over the weekend.
-
Alberta COVID-19 panel chair urges federal Conservatives to weaponize his findings
The chair of a taxpayer-funded panel reviewing Alberta’s COVID-19 response is urging the federal Conservatives to weaponize his findings against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s governing coalition in the next election.
-
New Misericordia emergency department opening tomorrow
The Misericordia Community Hospital's new emergency department will open at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
2 in car that crashed into tree near UBC weren't wearing seatbelts: RCMP
Three people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a tree and caught on fire near the University of British Columbia in the early hours of Monday morning.
-
B.C. woman loses bid to have giant Christmas decoration returned
A fight over ownership of an eight-foot-tall Christmas display – featuring a lighted archway held up by a pair of toy soldiers – was recently settled by B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
Mounties seek rightful owner of cocaine found in bathroom ceiling
Mounties in Mission, B.C., are asking the rightful owner of a dozen packages of cocaine to come forward after the drugs were found in the celling of a public bathroom.
Regina
-
'Good to see': Sask. fans congratulate former Riders' QB Fajardo following Alouettes' Grey Cup win
Feelings in the land of Green and White seemed to be positive after a collection of former Roughriders including QB Cody Fajardo – beat out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 110th Grey Cup.
-
Gaza ceasefire protest temporarily shuts down Sask. legislature
Proceedings in the Saskatchewan Legislature were halted on Monday afternoon after a group calling for a ceasefire in Gaza disrupted question period.
-
'Disgusting and vile': Sask. premier repulsed by MLA's alleged actions following prostitution charge
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he's extremely disappointed after a Saskatchewan Party MLA was arrested and charged in a prostitution related investigation.