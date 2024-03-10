Highway 174: Ottawa police say 'road all patched up'

OTTAWA
    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer's badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Ottawa Police Service says officers were on scene assessing an “infrastructure failure" along Highway 174 Sunday morning.

    In an update, police told CTV News Ottawa the road has since been "all patched up."

    Meanwhile, the City of Ottawa told CTV News in a statement the issue that police were referring to is a "pothole which has since been repaired."

    Roads are now open in both directions.

