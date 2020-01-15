OTTAWA -- Public high school teachers hit the picket line in Ottawa and in other parts of the province Wednesday, as part of the ongoing labour dispute with the Ontario government.

The walkout has closed all Ottawa-Carleton District School board public and secondary schools, impacting 72,000 students. Schools with the French-language public and Catholic schools are also closed Wednesday.

One of the picket locations at Glebe Collegiate where @osstf is holding a one day strike - classes cancelled for students of the Ottawa Carleton District School Board and the Upper Canada District School Board. #ottawa #ottnews #onted #onpoli pic.twitter.com/yhLSfBpZXW — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) January 15, 2020

The one-day strike also means all school activities from night school, field trips and extra-curricular activities are cancelled.

Students in the English Catholic school system remain in the classroom Wednesday.