High school teachers' strike closes all public elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa
OTTAWA -- Public high school teachers hit the picket line in Ottawa and in other parts of the province Wednesday, as part of the ongoing labour dispute with the Ontario government.
The walkout has closed all Ottawa-Carleton District School board public and secondary schools, impacting 72,000 students. Schools with the French-language public and Catholic schools are also closed Wednesday.
The one-day strike also means all school activities from night school, field trips and extra-curricular activities are cancelled.
Students in the English Catholic school system remain in the classroom Wednesday.
