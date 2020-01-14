OTTAWA -- Catholic school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario are urging parents to make child care arrangements for January 21st in the event of a strike by teachers.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario say all elementary and secondary schools will be closed to students if teachers proceed with a full withdrawal of service.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association says its 45,000 members will hold a one-day strike next Tuesday, after contract talks broke down with the Ontario Government.

The announcement came the same day teachers launched a work to rule campaign that included not preparing report cards or participating in standardized testing.

In a message to parents, the Ottawa Catholic School Board says “we will continue to provide timely labour updates through our website, social media channels and via School Messenger to keep you up to date regarding labour negotiations.”

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario says due to the full withdrawal of classroom teaching services by OECTA, “the board is no table to ensure adequate student safety and well-being.”

OECTA represents 59% of the CDSBEO workforce.