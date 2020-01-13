OTTAWA -- Classes will be cancelled for tens of thousands of students in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario on Wednesday if high school teachers hold a one-day strike.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation has announced its members will hold another one-day strike in several boards across Ontario on Wednesday, including the Ottawa Carleton District School Board and the Upper Canada District School Board.

Here’s a look at how the one-day strike will impact schools across the area:

Ottawa Carleton District School Board:

The OCDSB says all elementary and secondary schools will be closed to students on Wednesday.

The closure will include regular school day activities, Co-op, dual credit courses and home instruction, as well as extra-curricular activities, field trips, clubs and testing.

All Extended Day programs operated by OCDSB will be closed.

Conseil des ecoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario

CEPEO says all 34 of its schools in Ottawa, Kemptville and eastern Ontario will be closed on Wednesday. Classes and school transportation are cancelled, and before and after school programs for children between the ages of 4 and 12 will be closed.

Schools and child care centers in Kingston, Pembroke and Trenton will be open.

Consil des ecoles Catholiques Centre-Est

CECCE says classes are cancelled for all elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa, Carleton Place, Merrickville, Kemptville and Brockville.

The board says the daycare centres will be open to offer daycare services to preschool children, with the exception of Notre-Dame Catholic Academy.

Upper Canada District School Board

The UCDSB says classes, planned activities, co-op placements and extra curriculars will be cancelled for students in Grades 9 to 12

Regular classes for students in Kindergarten to Grade 8 will proceed as usual, even if students in Grade 7 and Grade 8 are in a secondary school