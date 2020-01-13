City offering day camps in event of one-day strike Wednesday
OTTAWA -- Registration is now open for City of Ottawa day camps for kids in the event of a one-day strike at Ottawa-Carleton District School Board schools on Wednesday.
All OCDSB elementary and secondary schools will close Jan. 15 if public high school teachers hold a one-day walkout. Schools at Ottawa’s two French boards and the Upper Canada District School Board will also close for the day.
The day camps will be available for kids ages four to 12, and will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $40 per day.
The camps will be available at the following locations:
English camps:
- Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans
- St-Laurent Complex
- Hintonburg Community Centre
- Greenboro Community Centre
- Rideauview Community Centre
- Walter Baker Sports Centre
- Richcraft Recreation Complex - Kanata
- CARDELREC Recreation Complex (Goulbourn)
- Kanata Recreation Complex
- Sawmill Creek Community Centre
- Greely Community Centre
- Manotick Community Centre
French camps:
- Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans
- St-Laurent Complex
- Sandy Hill Community Centre
Pre- and post-camp care will be available for an additional fee from 7:30 to 8 am and 5 to 5:30 pm at the following facilities:
- Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans
- St-Laurent Complex
- Greenboro Community Centre
Parents can register online or in person at City recreation facilities and Client Service Centres.