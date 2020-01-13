OTTAWA -- Registration is now open for City of Ottawa day camps for kids in the event of a one-day strike at Ottawa-Carleton District School Board schools on Wednesday.

All OCDSB elementary and secondary schools will close Jan. 15 if public high school teachers hold a one-day walkout. Schools at Ottawa’s two French boards and the Upper Canada District School Board will also close for the day.

The day camps will be available for kids ages four to 12, and will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $40 per day.

The camps will be available at the following locations:

English camps:

Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans

St-Laurent Complex

Hintonburg Community Centre

Greenboro Community Centre

Rideauview Community Centre

Walter Baker Sports Centre

Richcraft Recreation Complex - Kanata

CARDELREC Recreation Complex (Goulbourn)

Kanata Recreation Complex

Sawmill Creek Community Centre

Greely Community Centre

Manotick Community Centre

French camps:

Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans

St-Laurent Complex

Sandy Hill Community Centre

Pre- and post-camp care will be available for an additional fee from 7:30 to 8 am and 5 to 5:30 pm at the following facilities:

Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans

St-Laurent Complex

Greenboro Community Centre

Parents can register online or in person at City recreation facilities and Client Service Centres.