OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa, the Dovercourt Recreation Association and the University of Ottawa are offering parents a daycare option for their children on Wednesday.

All elementary and secondary schools with Ottawa Carleton District School Board, the Conseil des ecoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario and Consil des ecoles Catholiques Centre-Est will be closed on Wednesday due to a one-day strike by members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation.

Here’s a look at some of the programs being offered across the region:

City of Ottawa:

The City of Ottawa is offering day camp programs for children between the ages of 4 and 12 on Wednesday. The day camps run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at a cost of $40 per day.

To register for the camps, visit ottawa.ca/recreation

Dovercourt Recreation Association:

Dovercourt Recreation Association is offering a program for kids between Junior Kindergarten and Grade 6.

Parents can register in person, over the phone or online.

Registration for care on the school closure (Jan. 15th) is now open. Offered for jk- grade 6. Details about activities to come!

Register in person, over the phone, or online here: https://t.co/oK5iiUK8JP pic.twitter.com/GNV2i8wY8q — Dovercourt RA (@Dovercourt411) January 13, 2020

University of Ottawa:

The University of Ottawa Engineering Outreach is organized a camp for kids in Grades 2 to 6.

Parents can register on the uOttawa website.

Engineering Outreach is organizing a camp for kids from grades 2 to 6 on Wednesday, January 15th for all kids that are affected by the one-day strike. Register now! https://t.co/e7MhPU09RZ @OCDSB @uOttawaGenie @uOttawa @uOttawaMedia — uOttawa Maker Mobile (@uOMakermobile) January 13, 2020

Rideau Sports Centre

The Rideau Sports Centre will be running a day camp on Wednesday. The RSC team is promising a day full of exciting games, sports and activities.

The camp runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and costs $40 plus HST.

You can sign-up on the Rideau Sports Centre website