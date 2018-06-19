

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A City of Ottawa sub-committee is demanding major changes to the proposed expansion of the Fairmont Chateau Laurier.

The Built Heritage Subcommittee didn’t reject the plans for the seven-storey addition to replace the parking garage at the back of the iconic hotel. Instead, members demanded changes in exchange for approving the project.

The proposals include:

More limestone

Breaking up the face of the building facing Major’s Hill park to make it less uniform

Design changes to windows, design details and geometric patterns to better match the existing Chateau Laurier building.

The Planning Committee and City Council must approve the changes before staff can work on the revisions with the architect of the hotel expansion.

Councillor Mathieu Fleury told CTV Ottawa “the new modern proposal that the applicant has brought forward simply does not meet the compatibility of the park connection and the existing Chateau Laurier.”

This is the Fairmont Chateau Laurier’s fourth proposal to expand the hotel. The seven storey addition would include more long-term stay rooms and meeting spaces.

With files from CTV News Claudia Cautillo.