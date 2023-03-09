Here's who's coming to Ottawa Jazz Festival in June

Melody Gardot, Lord Huron, Buddy Guy and Herbie Hancock are among the acts set to take the stage at the Ottawa Jazz Festival this summer.

Organizers unveiled the initial lineup for the eight-day festival at Confederation Park, Marion Dewar Plaza at Ottawa City Hall and at the National Arts Centre.

Jazz fest opens on June 23 with Gentiane MP and The NYChillharmonic. The headliner will be confirmed at a later date.

Other acts include Lord Huron on June 24, Melody Gardot on June 26, Avishal Cohen Trio on June 27, Buddy Guy on June 28, John Scofield Trio and Snarky Puppy on June 29 and jazz icon Herbie Hancock on June 30.

Jazz fest will run from June 23 to 30, and there will no longer be a day of free programming on Canada Day.

Single tickets and full festival passes are available on the Ottawa Jazz Festival website.

Here's the full lineup for Ottawa Jazz Festival

June 23: Gentiane MG, The NYChillharmonic. Headliner TBA

June 24: Lord Huron, Will Bonness Quintet MG, Pulkes, TEKE::TEKE

June 25: Avataar, The U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors, Pedrito Martinez Group. Headliner TBA

June 26: Melody Gardot, Mary Ancheta Quartet, Little Animal!, Sun Ra Arketra

June 27: Avishai Cohen Trio, Brad Mehldau Trio, Kokoroko

June 28: Buddy Guy, Rommel, Cimafunk

June 29: Snarky Puppy, Malika Tirolien, Brekky Boy, ADG7

June 30: Herbie Hancock, Stingray Jazz Youth Summit, Blue Moon Marquee, The Altons