OTTAWA -- There are several options available if you want to receive your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the city of Ottawa this week.

The city says first and second dose drop-ins are available at Ottawa's community clinics. Community vaccine hubs are also open in Ottawa this week, and the University of Ottawa is hosting a vaccine clinic for post-secondary students looking to receive a first or second dose before going back to school.

As of Friday, 83 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older had received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 73 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic plans in the city of Ottawa for the week of Aug. 9 to 15.

COMMUNITY CLINICS

Ottawa's COVID-19 community clinics are open 7 days a week.

Eva James Memorial Centre – 65 Stonehaven Dr.

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week

Nepean Sportsplex Halls A+ B – 1701 Woodroffe Avenue

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week

Orleans Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA – 265 Centrum Blvd.

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week

Ottawa City Hall – 110 Laurier Avenue West

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week

To book an appointment, visit the Ottawa Public Health website or call 1-833-943-3900.

COMMUNITY VACCINE HUBS

Heatherington Community Vaccine Hub – Heatherington Family Centre (1495 Heatherington Road)

Monday to Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bayshore Community Vaccine Hub – Bayshore Community Building (175 Woodbridge Crescent)

Monday to Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Foster Farm Community Vaccine Hub – Foster Farm Community Centre (1065 Ramsey Crescent)

Monday to Friday 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA VACCINE CLINIC FOR POST-SECONDARY INSTITUTIONS

The University of Ottawa is hosting a vaccine clinic for post-secondary institutions for people looking for a first or second dose.

The clinic is open to:

All post-secondary students can attend the clinic as well as staff and friends and family of students and staff aged 12 and over

Adult high-school students, staff, and their friends and family aged 12 and over

International students (along with their friends and family) are encouraged to attend the clinic.

Location and hours of operation:

University of Ottawa - Minto Sports Complex, 810 King Edward Ave.

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

VACCINES IN PHARMACIES

COVID-19 vaccines are available at select pharmacies in Ottawa.

The list of pharmacies is available online.