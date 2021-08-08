Advertisement
Here's where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa this week
The COVID-19 vaccine immunization clinic at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa, Ont. (CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- There are several options available if you want to receive your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the city of Ottawa this week.
The city says first and second dose drop-ins are available at Ottawa's community clinics. Community vaccine hubs are also open in Ottawa this week, and the University of Ottawa is hosting a vaccine clinic for post-secondary students looking to receive a first or second dose before going back to school.
As of Friday, 83 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older had received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 73 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic plans in the city of Ottawa for the week of Aug. 9 to 15.
COMMUNITY CLINICS
Ottawa's COVID-19 community clinics are open 7 days a week.
Eva James Memorial Centre – 65 Stonehaven Dr.
- Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week
Nepean Sportsplex Halls A+ B – 1701 Woodroffe Avenue
- Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week
Orleans Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA – 265 Centrum Blvd.
- Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week
Ottawa City Hall – 110 Laurier Avenue West
- Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week
To book an appointment, visit the Ottawa Public Health website or call 1-833-943-3900.
COMMUNITY VACCINE HUBS
Heatherington Community Vaccine Hub – Heatherington Family Centre (1495 Heatherington Road)
- Monday to Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Bayshore Community Vaccine Hub – Bayshore Community Building (175 Woodbridge Crescent)
- Monday to Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Foster Farm Community Vaccine Hub – Foster Farm Community Centre (1065 Ramsey Crescent)
- Monday to Friday 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA VACCINE CLINIC FOR POST-SECONDARY INSTITUTIONS
The University of Ottawa is hosting a vaccine clinic for post-secondary institutions for people looking for a first or second dose.
The clinic is open to:
- All post-secondary students can attend the clinic as well as staff and friends and family of students and staff aged 12 and over
- Adult high-school students, staff, and their friends and family aged 12 and over
- International students (along with their friends and family) are encouraged to attend the clinic.
Location and hours of operation:
- University of Ottawa - Minto Sports Complex, 810 King Edward Ave.
- Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
VACCINES IN PHARMACIES
COVID-19 vaccines are available at select pharmacies in Ottawa.
The list of pharmacies is available online.