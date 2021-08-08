OTTAWA -- There are several options available if you want to receive your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the city of Ottawa this week.

The city says first and second dose drop-ins are available at Ottawa's community clinics. Community vaccine hubs are also open in Ottawa this week, and the University of Ottawa is hosting a vaccine clinic for post-secondary students looking to receive a first or second dose before going back to school.

As of Friday, 83 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older had received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 73 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic plans in the city of Ottawa for the week of Aug. 9 to 15.

COMMUNITY CLINICS

Ottawa's COVID-19 community clinics are open 7 days a week.

Eva James Memorial Centre – 65 Stonehaven Dr.

  • Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week

Nepean Sportsplex Halls A+ B – 1701 Woodroffe Avenue

  • Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week

Orleans Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA – 265 Centrum Blvd.

  • Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week

Ottawa City Hall – 110 Laurier Avenue West

  • Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week

To book an appointment, visit the Ottawa Public Health website or call 1-833-943-3900.

COMMUNITY VACCINE HUBS

Heatherington Community Vaccine Hub – Heatherington Family Centre (1495 Heatherington Road)

  • Monday to Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bayshore Community Vaccine Hub – Bayshore Community Building (175 Woodbridge Crescent)

  • Monday to Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Foster Farm Community Vaccine Hub – Foster Farm Community Centre (1065 Ramsey Crescent)

  • Monday to Friday 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA VACCINE CLINIC FOR POST-SECONDARY INSTITUTIONS

The University of Ottawa is hosting a vaccine clinic for post-secondary institutions for people looking for a first or second dose.

The clinic is open to:

  • All post-secondary students can attend the clinic as well as staff and friends and family of students and staff aged 12 and over
  • Adult high-school students, staff, and their friends and family aged 12 and over
  • International students (along with their friends and family) are encouraged to attend the clinic. 

Location and hours of operation:

  • University of Ottawa - Minto Sports Complex, 810 King Edward Ave.
  • Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

VACCINES IN PHARMACIES

COVID-19 vaccines are available at select pharmacies in Ottawa.

The list of pharmacies is available online.