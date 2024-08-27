Here's where you can buy alcohol in convenience stores, gas stations next week
You'll be able to buy beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails at some convenience stores and gas stations in Ottawa starting next week and we now know where they're located.
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has published a list of all locations that have been issued liquor retail licences in Ottawa.
From Carp to Orléans, there are 183 locations that can sell alcohol starting on Sept. 5.
The Pioneer Station on Industrial Avenue is included in that list and it has already received a shipment of beer and coolers.
"I think it's good for our gas stations," said cashier Nitin Pathania. "You know I think it will increase our sales also. So yeah, we are like a little bit more excited for that."
The AGCO said most of the licences issued to date are locations that "already hold a lottery retailer, liquor sales or grocery store licence from the AGCO."
As of Aug. 26, the AGCO has approved 4,075 convenience store licences and 159 grocery store licences across the province.
Even though stock has arrived and licences have been granted, locations are not allowed to sell the alcohol until Sept. 5.
"It's not just snap your fingers on Sept. 5 there'll be beverage alcohol everywhere," said Dave Bryans, the former CEO of the Ontario Convenience Stores Association and now a consultant. "There'll be distribution issues, there'll be shortages, there'll be cooler space requirements, there'll going legislation there'll be inspections, lots going on."
Here is the list of the new locations where you can buy alcohol starting Sept. 5:
(View the Interactive Map)
Convenience Stores
- North Bestone – Lees Avenue Suite 101, Ottawa
- Slater Street Market - 407 Laurier Ave. W. – Ottawa
- Joe's Smoke Shop and Grocery 1976 St. Laurent Boulevard, Ottawa
- Pronto Food Mart Orléans – 3469 Innes Road, Ottawa
- Michel's Tobacco and Variety – 262 Dalhousie Street, Ottawa
- Smart Super Convenience 1755 Frobisher Lane, Ottawa
- Quickie – 1435 Caldwell Avenue, Ottawa
- Quickie Parkdale – 255 Parkdale Avenue, Ottawa
- Quickie Somerset – 287 Somerset Street East, Ottawa
- Quickie Walkley – 1780 Heron Drive, Ottawa
- Quickie Preston – 500 Preston Street, Ottawa
- Quickie Elgin – 348 Elgin Street, Ottawa
- Quickie McCarthy – 3332 McCarthy Road, Ottawa
- Quickie Poulin – 361 Poulin Avenue, Ottawa
- Quickie Bay – 435 Albert Street, Ottawa
- Quickie Gilmour – 332 Bank Street, Ottawa
- Quickie St. Laurent – 1034 Pleasant Park Road, Ottawa
- Quickie Conroy – 4 Lorry Greenberg Drive, Ottawa
- Quickie Hunt Club – 1661 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa
- Quickie Mann – 119 Mann Avenue, Ottawa
- Quickie Rideau – 490 Rideau Street, Ottawa
- Quickie Richmond – 1386 Richmond Road, Ottawa
- Quickie Bank/Grove – 1166 Bank Street, Ottawa
- Redrock Convenience & Café – 86 Forward Avenue, Ottawa
- Circle K – 210 Laurier Avenue East, Ottawa
- Circle K – 256 Richmond Road, Ottawa
- Carp Foodliner – 3744 Carp Road, Ottawa
- All U Need – 345 Dalhousie Street, Ottawa
- Ottawa South Groceteria – 431 Sunnyside Avenue, Ottawa
- Circle K – 1402 Highgate Road, Ottawa
- Circle K – 2213 Arch Street, Ottawa
- Circle K – 1023 Wellington Street West, Ottawa
- Roma Confectionary – 258 Rochester Street, Ottawa
- Circle K – 120 Osgoode Street, Ottawa
- Circle K – 1025 Merivale Road, Ottawa
- Circle K – 598 Montreal Road, Ottawa
- Dixie Dairy Convenience Store – 101 Main Street, Ottawa
- Zil Corporation – 289 Queen Mary Street, Ottawa
- Jai Maa Ambe Corporation – 1034 Lola Street, Ottawa
- Preston Food Market – 71 Preston Street, Ottawa
- Iris Food Market – 1121 Cobden Road, Ottawa
- Jacobsons Gourmet Concept – 103 Beechwood Avenue, Ottawa
- Nick's Confectionery – 920 Montreal Road, Ottawa
- Circle K – 1827 Baseline Road, Ottawa
- Quickie Bell – 163 Bell Street North, Ottawa
- Circle K - 1420 Walkley Road Ottawa
- The Piggy Market – 400 Winston Avenue, Ottawa
- Papa Jack Popcorn Factory – 2184 Thurston Drive, Ottawa
- Royal Swift Convenience – 180 Lees Avenue, Ottawa
- Simpler Life Code Ltd. - 245 Bay Street, Ottawa
- Domestic Foods – 595 Gladstone Avenue, Ottawa
- Kaboora Convenience Store – 370 Bank Street, Ottawa
- Circle K – 388 Elgin Street, Ottawa
- Fresh Grocer – 40 Jolliet Avenue, Ottawa
- King Confectionary – 1224 Shillington Avenue, Ottawa
- Donna's Friendly Store – 157 Cathcart Street, Ottawa
- Circle K – 437 St. Laurent Boulevard, Ottawa
- Quickie Leitrim – 4505 Bank Street, Gloucester
- Circle K – 2063 Meadowbrook Road, Gloucester
- Circle K – 4000 Bridle Path Drive, Gloucester
- Circle K – 4184 Spratt Road, Gloucester
- Greely Convenience Store – 1341 Meadow Drive, Greely
- Circle K – 907 Eagleson Road, Kanata
- Quickie Stonehaven – 800 Stonehaven Drive, Kanata
- Circle K – 62 Stonehaven Drive, Kanata
- Circle K – 1031 Teron Road, Kanata
- Circle K – 100 Castlefrank Road, Kanata
- Mac’s Store – 500 Hazeldean Road, Kanata
- The Helpful Neighbour Convenience Store – 4100 Kanata Avenue, Kanata
- Circle K – 44 Edgewater Street, Kanata
- Mac’s Convenience Store - 5511 Manotick Main Street, Manotick
- Our Neighbourhood Store – 1119 Meadowlands Drive E., Nepean
- OK Mart – 1508 Merivale Road Unit 17 – Nepean
- Quickie Rideaucrest – 1 Rideaucrest Drive, Nepean
- Quickie Barrhaven – 2201 Jockvale Road, Nepean
- Proxi Nepean – 1660 Merivale Road, Nepean
- Circle K – 418 Moodie Drive, Nepean
- Prince of Wales Market – 1896 Prince of Wales Drive, Nepean
- Circle K – 1545 Greenbank Road, Nepean
- That Corner Store – 3812 Greenbank Road, Nepean
- A2Z Corner – 605 Longfields Drive, Nepean
- Buck or Two Express – 100 Bayshore Drive, Nepean
- Rainbow R&H - 6679 Fourth Line Road, North Gower
- Circle K – 2302 Tenth Line Road, Orléans
- Quickie Watters – 915 Watters Road, Orléans
- Circle K – 385 Tompkins Avenue, Orléans
- Circle K – 1600 Forest Valley Drive, Orléans
- Gajanand Corporation – 375 Des Epnetts Avenue, Orléans
- Circle K – 6138 Perth Street, Richmond
- Midori – 2950 Colonel Road, Sarsfield
- Circle K - 1 Hobin Street, Stittsville
- Quickie Beechwood – 64 Beechwood Avenue, Vanier
- Smoke Avenue – 217 Montreal Road, Vanier
- Circle K – 313 McArthur Avenue, Vanier
- IBJ Market – 23 Montreal Road, Vanier
- Amen Convenience Store – 345 Richelieu Avenue, Vanier
- Circle K – 120 Montrel Road, Vanier
Gas stations
- Circle K/ Esso 401 Hazeldean Rd., Ottawa
- Shell – 2498 Bank Street, Ottawa
- Shell – 1607 Carling Avenue, Ottawa
- Shell – 2232 St. Laurent Boulevard, Ottawa
- Shell – 962 Merivale Road, Ottawa
- Shell – 2238 Carling Avenue, Ottawa
- Shell – 1440 Prince of Wales Drive, Ottawa
- Shell – 2770 Iris Street Ottawa
- Esso/Circle K – 1600 Bank Street Ottawa
- Canadian Tire Gas – 1176 Heron Road, Ottawa
- Esso/Circle K – 3869 Innes Road, Ottawa
- Esso/Circle K – 2075 Montreal Road, Ottawa
- Petro Canada – 1007 St. Laurent Boulevard, Ottawa
- Petro Canada – 4000 Riverside Drive, Ottawa
- Circle K/Esso – 1970 Walkley Road, Ottawa
- W.O. Stinson & Son Ltd – 4726 Bank Street, Ottawa
- Circle K/Esso – 2100 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa
- Esso/Circle K – 2545 Baseline Road, Ottawa
- Pioneer – 631 Industrial Avenue, Ottawa
- Ultramar – 3199 Hawthorne Road, Ottawa
- Ultramar – 3467 Hawthorne Road, Ottawa
- Canadian Tire Gas – 4778 Bank Street, Ottawa
- Petro Canada - 5336 Boundary Road, Carlsbad Springs
- Shell - 2145 Carp Road, Carp
- Shell – 2653 March Road, Carp
- MacEwan Tin Cup Express – 2070 Carp Road, Carp
- Circle K/Esso – 1494 Innes Road, Gloucester
- Petro Canada – 2180 Montreal Road, Gloucester
- Petro Canada – 1960 Innes Road, Gloucester
- Petro Canada – 2630 Innes Road, Gloucester
- Petro Canada – 2536 Bank Street, Gloucester
- Petro Canada – 3201 Conroy Road, Gloucester
- Mobil/Waypoint Gloucester – 1970 Ogilvie Road, Gloucester
- MacEwen – 685 River Road, Gloucester
- Shell – 473 Terry Fox Drive – Kanata
- Shell – 720 March Road Kanata
- Circle K/Esso – 501 Terry Fox Drive, Kanata
- Canadian Tire Gas – 500 Terry Fox Drive, Kanata
- Petro Canada – 500 Eagleson Road, Kanata
- Petro Kanata – 570 Terry Fox Drive, Kanata
- Circle K/Esso – 479 March Road, Kanata
- Ultramar – 480 Hazeldean Road, Kanata
- Ultramar – 401 March Road, Kanata
- Ultramar – 1652 Roger Stevens Drive, Kars
- RKK Petroleum Inc. - 5329 Boundary Road, Navan
- Circle K / Esso - 1856 Robertson Rd. – Nepean
- Shell – 1548 Merivale Road, Nepean
- Shell – 1857 Merivale Road, Nepean
- Shell – 2950 Woodroffe Avenue, Nepean
- Shell – 3190 Prince of Wales Drive – Nepean
- Canadian Tire Gas Bar – 2201 Greenbank Road, Nepean
- Circle K/Esso – 3580 Strandherd Drive, Nepean
- Almonte Gas and Grocery Corp. 5 Little Dry Creek Pl. Nepean
- Mobil at Loblaws – 1460 Merivale Road, Nepean
- Circle K/Esso – 2162 Prince of Wales Drive, Nepean
- Petro Canada – 1900 Prince of Wales Drive, Nepean
- Petro Canada – 3775 Strandherd Drive, Nepean
- Petro Canada – 3766 Fallowfield Road, Nepean
- Circle K/Esso – 1545 Woodroffe Avenue, Nepean
- Esso/Circle K – 1584 Merivale Road, Nepean
- Ralph & Sons Diner/MacEwen Petroleum – 3420 Carling Avenue, Nepean
- Petro Canada – 1431 Woodroffe Avenue, Nepean
- Petro Canada - 3320 Fallowfield Road, Nepean
- Shell – 2975 St. Joseph Blvd., Orléans
- Shell – 1993 Tenth Line Road, Orléans
- Mobil at Superstore – 4270 Innes Road, Orléans
- Esso/Waypoint Taylor Creek – 1270 Trim Road, Orléans
- Circle K/Esso – 1985 Trim Road, Orléans
- Circle K/Esso – 1980 St. Joseph Boulevard, Orléans
- Petro Canada – 4358 Innes Road, Orléans
- Esso Waypoint Mer Bleue – 4042 Innes Road, Orléans
- Canadian Tire Gas – 1775 Tenth Line Road, Orléans
- Petro Canada – 1988 St. Joseph Boulevard, Orléans
- MacEwen Richmond – 5925 Perth Street, Richmond
- Mobil/Waypoint Richmond- 5913 Perth Street, Richmond
- Esso Waypoint - 5899 Hazeldean Road, Stittsville
- Petro Canada – 6250 Hazeldean Road, Stittsville
- Petro Canada – 6061 Hazeldean Road, Stittsville
- Shell – 5762 Hazeldean Road, Stittsville
- Ultramar – 5943 Hazeldean Road, Stittsville
- Ultramar – 225 Huntmar Drive, Stittsville
- Shell – 20 Beechwood Avenue, Vanier
- Shell – 1 Montreal Road Vanier
- Circle K/Esso – 395 Montreal Road, Vanier
- Ultra Mar - 992 Burton Road, Vars
On the Map
