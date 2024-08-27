Here's where you can buy alcohol in convenience stores, gas stations next week

You'll be able to buy beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails at some convenience stores and gas stations in Ottawa starting next week and we now know where they're located.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has published a list of all locations that have been issued liquor retail licences in Ottawa.

From Carp to Orléans, there are 183 locations that can sell alcohol starting on Sept. 5.

The Pioneer Station on Industrial Avenue is included in that list and it has already received a shipment of beer and coolers.

"I think it's good for our gas stations," said cashier Nitin Pathania. "You know I think it will increase our sales also. So yeah, we are like a little bit more excited for that."

The AGCO said most of the licences issued to date are locations that "already hold a lottery retailer, liquor sales or grocery store licence from the AGCO."

As of Aug. 26, the AGCO has approved 4,075 convenience store licences and 159 grocery store licences across the province.

Even though stock has arrived and licences have been granted, locations are not allowed to sell the alcohol until Sept. 5.

"It's not just snap your fingers on Sept. 5 there'll be beverage alcohol everywhere," said Dave Bryans, the former CEO of the Ontario Convenience Stores Association and now a consultant. "There'll be distribution issues, there'll be shortages, there'll be cooler space requirements, there'll going legislation there'll be inspections, lots going on."

Here is the list of the new locations where you can buy alcohol starting Sept. 5:

Convenience Stores

North Bestone – Lees Avenue Suite 101, Ottawa

Slater Street Market - 407 Laurier Ave. W. – Ottawa

Joe's Smoke Shop and Grocery 1976 St. Laurent Boulevard, Ottawa

Pronto Food Mart Orléans – 3469 Innes Road, Ottawa

Michel's Tobacco and Variety – 262 Dalhousie Street, Ottawa

Smart Super Convenience 1755 Frobisher Lane, Ottawa

Quickie – 1435 Caldwell Avenue, Ottawa

Quickie Parkdale – 255 Parkdale Avenue, Ottawa

Quickie Somerset – 287 Somerset Street East, Ottawa

Quickie Walkley – 1780 Heron Drive, Ottawa

Quickie Preston – 500 Preston Street, Ottawa

Quickie Elgin – 348 Elgin Street, Ottawa

Quickie McCarthy – 3332 McCarthy Road, Ottawa

Quickie Poulin – 361 Poulin Avenue, Ottawa

Quickie Bay – 435 Albert Street, Ottawa

Quickie Gilmour – 332 Bank Street, Ottawa

Quickie St. Laurent – 1034 Pleasant Park Road, Ottawa

Quickie Conroy – 4 Lorry Greenberg Drive, Ottawa

Quickie Hunt Club – 1661 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa

Quickie Mann – 119 Mann Avenue, Ottawa

Quickie Rideau – 490 Rideau Street, Ottawa

Quickie Richmond – 1386 Richmond Road, Ottawa

Quickie Bank/Grove – 1166 Bank Street, Ottawa

Redrock Convenience & Café – 86 Forward Avenue, Ottawa

Circle K – 210 Laurier Avenue East, Ottawa

Circle K – 256 Richmond Road, Ottawa

Carp Foodliner – 3744 Carp Road, Ottawa

All U Need – 345 Dalhousie Street, Ottawa

Ottawa South Groceteria – 431 Sunnyside Avenue, Ottawa

Circle K – 1402 Highgate Road, Ottawa

Circle K – 2213 Arch Street, Ottawa

Circle K – 1023 Wellington Street West, Ottawa

Roma Confectionary – 258 Rochester Street, Ottawa

Circle K – 120 Osgoode Street, Ottawa

Circle K – 1025 Merivale Road, Ottawa

Circle K – 598 Montreal Road, Ottawa

Dixie Dairy Convenience Store – 101 Main Street, Ottawa

Zil Corporation – 289 Queen Mary Street, Ottawa

Jai Maa Ambe Corporation – 1034 Lola Street, Ottawa

Preston Food Market – 71 Preston Street, Ottawa

Iris Food Market – 1121 Cobden Road, Ottawa

Jacobsons Gourmet Concept – 103 Beechwood Avenue, Ottawa

Nick's Confectionery – 920 Montreal Road, Ottawa

Circle K – 1827 Baseline Road, Ottawa

Quickie Bell – 163 Bell Street North, Ottawa

Circle K - 1420 Walkley Road Ottawa

The Piggy Market – 400 Winston Avenue, Ottawa

Papa Jack Popcorn Factory – 2184 Thurston Drive, Ottawa

Royal Swift Convenience – 180 Lees Avenue, Ottawa

Simpler Life Code Ltd. - 245 Bay Street, Ottawa

Domestic Foods – 595 Gladstone Avenue, Ottawa

Kaboora Convenience Store – 370 Bank Street, Ottawa

Circle K – 388 Elgin Street, Ottawa

Fresh Grocer – 40 Jolliet Avenue, Ottawa

King Confectionary – 1224 Shillington Avenue, Ottawa

Donna's Friendly Store – 157 Cathcart Street, Ottawa

Circle K – 437 St. Laurent Boulevard, Ottawa

Quickie Leitrim – 4505 Bank Street, Gloucester

Circle K – 2063 Meadowbrook Road, Gloucester

Circle K – 4000 Bridle Path Drive, Gloucester

Circle K – 4184 Spratt Road, Gloucester

Greely Convenience Store – 1341 Meadow Drive, Greely

Circle K – 907 Eagleson Road, Kanata

Quickie Stonehaven – 800 Stonehaven Drive, Kanata

Circle K – 62 Stonehaven Drive, Kanata

Circle K – 1031 Teron Road, Kanata

Circle K – 100 Castlefrank Road, Kanata

Mac’s Store – 500 Hazeldean Road, Kanata

The Helpful Neighbour Convenience Store – 4100 Kanata Avenue, Kanata

Circle K – 44 Edgewater Street, Kanata

Mac’s Convenience Store - 5511 Manotick Main Street, Manotick

Our Neighbourhood Store – 1119 Meadowlands Drive E., Nepean

OK Mart – 1508 Merivale Road Unit 17 – Nepean

Quickie Rideaucrest – 1 Rideaucrest Drive, Nepean

Quickie Barrhaven – 2201 Jockvale Road, Nepean

Proxi Nepean – 1660 Merivale Road, Nepean

Circle K – 418 Moodie Drive, Nepean

Prince of Wales Market – 1896 Prince of Wales Drive, Nepean

Circle K – 1545 Greenbank Road, Nepean

That Corner Store – 3812 Greenbank Road, Nepean

A2Z Corner – 605 Longfields Drive, Nepean

Buck or Two Express – 100 Bayshore Drive, Nepean

Rainbow R&H - 6679 Fourth Line Road, North Gower

Circle K – 2302 Tenth Line Road, Orléans

Quickie Watters – 915 Watters Road, Orléans

Circle K – 385 Tompkins Avenue, Orléans

Circle K – 1600 Forest Valley Drive, Orléans

Gajanand Corporation – 375 Des Epnetts Avenue, Orléans

Circle K – 6138 Perth Street, Richmond

Midori – 2950 Colonel Road, Sarsfield

Circle K - 1 Hobin Street, Stittsville

Quickie Beechwood – 64 Beechwood Avenue, Vanier

Smoke Avenue – 217 Montreal Road, Vanier

Circle K – 313 McArthur Avenue, Vanier

IBJ Market – 23 Montreal Road, Vanier

Amen Convenience Store – 345 Richelieu Avenue, Vanier

Circle K – 120 Montrel Road, Vanier

Gas stations

Circle K/ Esso 401 Hazeldean Rd., Ottawa

Shell – 2498 Bank Street, Ottawa

Shell – 1607 Carling Avenue, Ottawa

Shell – 2232 St. Laurent Boulevard, Ottawa

Shell – 962 Merivale Road, Ottawa

Shell – 2238 Carling Avenue, Ottawa

Shell – 1440 Prince of Wales Drive, Ottawa

Shell – 2770 Iris Street Ottawa

Esso/Circle K – 1600 Bank Street Ottawa

Canadian Tire Gas – 1176 Heron Road, Ottawa

Esso/Circle K – 3869 Innes Road, Ottawa

Esso/Circle K – 2075 Montreal Road, Ottawa

Petro Canada – 1007 St. Laurent Boulevard, Ottawa

Petro Canada – 4000 Riverside Drive, Ottawa

Circle K/Esso – 1970 Walkley Road, Ottawa

W.O. Stinson & Son Ltd – 4726 Bank Street, Ottawa

Circle K/Esso – 2100 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa

Esso/Circle K – 2545 Baseline Road, Ottawa

Pioneer – 631 Industrial Avenue, Ottawa

Ultramar – 3199 Hawthorne Road, Ottawa

Ultramar – 3467 Hawthorne Road, Ottawa

Canadian Tire Gas – 4778 Bank Street, Ottawa

Petro Canada - 5336 Boundary Road, Carlsbad Springs

Shell - 2145 Carp Road, Carp

Shell – 2653 March Road, Carp

MacEwan Tin Cup Express – 2070 Carp Road, Carp

Circle K/Esso – 1494 Innes Road, Gloucester

Petro Canada – 2180 Montreal Road, Gloucester

Petro Canada – 1960 Innes Road, Gloucester

Petro Canada – 2630 Innes Road, Gloucester

Petro Canada – 2536 Bank Street, Gloucester

Petro Canada – 3201 Conroy Road, Gloucester

Mobil/Waypoint Gloucester – 1970 Ogilvie Road, Gloucester

MacEwen – 685 River Road, Gloucester

Shell – 473 Terry Fox Drive – Kanata

Shell – 720 March Road Kanata

Circle K/Esso – 501 Terry Fox Drive, Kanata

Canadian Tire Gas – 500 Terry Fox Drive, Kanata

Petro Canada – 500 Eagleson Road, Kanata

Petro Kanata – 570 Terry Fox Drive, Kanata

Circle K/Esso – 479 March Road, Kanata

Ultramar – 480 Hazeldean Road, Kanata

Ultramar – 401 March Road, Kanata

Ultramar – 1652 Roger Stevens Drive, Kars

RKK Petroleum Inc. - 5329 Boundary Road, Navan

Circle K / Esso - 1856 Robertson Rd. – Nepean

Shell – 1548 Merivale Road, Nepean

Shell – 1857 Merivale Road, Nepean

Shell – 2950 Woodroffe Avenue, Nepean

Shell – 3190 Prince of Wales Drive – Nepean

Canadian Tire Gas Bar – 2201 Greenbank Road, Nepean

Circle K/Esso – 3580 Strandherd Drive, Nepean

Almonte Gas and Grocery Corp. 5 Little Dry Creek Pl. Nepean

Mobil at Loblaws – 1460 Merivale Road, Nepean

Circle K/Esso – 2162 Prince of Wales Drive, Nepean

Petro Canada – 1900 Prince of Wales Drive, Nepean

Petro Canada – 3775 Strandherd Drive, Nepean

Petro Canada – 3766 Fallowfield Road, Nepean

Circle K/Esso – 1545 Woodroffe Avenue, Nepean

Esso/Circle K – 1584 Merivale Road, Nepean

Ralph & Sons Diner/MacEwen Petroleum – 3420 Carling Avenue, Nepean

Petro Canada – 1431 Woodroffe Avenue, Nepean

Petro Canada - 3320 Fallowfield Road, Nepean

Shell – 2975 St. Joseph Blvd., Orléans

Shell – 1993 Tenth Line Road, Orléans

Mobil at Superstore – 4270 Innes Road, Orléans

Esso/Waypoint Taylor Creek – 1270 Trim Road, Orléans

Circle K/Esso – 1985 Trim Road, Orléans

Circle K/Esso – 1980 St. Joseph Boulevard, Orléans

Petro Canada – 4358 Innes Road, Orléans

Esso Waypoint Mer Bleue – 4042 Innes Road, Orléans

Canadian Tire Gas – 1775 Tenth Line Road, Orléans

Petro Canada – 1988 St. Joseph Boulevard, Orléans

MacEwen Richmond – 5925 Perth Street, Richmond

Mobil/Waypoint Richmond- 5913 Perth Street, Richmond

Esso Waypoint - 5899 Hazeldean Road, Stittsville

Petro Canada – 6250 Hazeldean Road, Stittsville

Petro Canada – 6061 Hazeldean Road, Stittsville

Shell – 5762 Hazeldean Road, Stittsville

Ultramar – 5943 Hazeldean Road, Stittsville

Ultramar – 225 Huntmar Drive, Stittsville

Shell – 20 Beechwood Avenue, Vanier

Shell – 1 Montreal Road Vanier

Circle K/Esso – 395 Montreal Road, Vanier

Ultra Mar - 992 Burton Road, Vars

On the Map