Here's where to expect picket lines for the PSAC strike
The union representing 155,000 workers has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing after labour negotiations with the federal government failed to produce a deal.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada's list online includes hundreds of locations across Canada. They include federal government buildings, Service Canada locations, and the offices of MPs. The site includes links to RSVP for a picket line, and the time a picket is supposed to begin.
Public Service Alliance of Canada picket line locations in the national capital region if a strike goes ahead.
It's unknown how many workers will be picketing at each individual location.
"We've delivered for Canadians day in and day out," PSAC says on its website. "Join us on the picket line to show the government it's time for them to be there for Canada's workers. It’s time to take action because our bills can’t wait, and neither can we."
PSAC issued its 9 p.m. Tuesday deadline on Monday as the two sides have yet to reach a deal. Late Tuesday night, PSAC said no deal had been reached and a strike woudl proceed.
Key issues include enshrining language around remote work in the collective agreement and wages. The federal government said it offered a nine per cent increase over three years, calling it a "fair and competitive offer", but in a statement Monday suggested it would not entertain PSAC’s demand to include language on remote work in collective agreements. The government said the union's demands would "severely impact the Government’s ability to deliver services to Canadians and would limit its ability to effectively manage employees within the public service."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that both sides were still at the table ahead of the union's strike deadline.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
"On the public service negotiations, I think it's really important that Canadians can continue to rely on the kinds of services they need from the federal government, and that's why both parties at the table are negotiating extremely diligently, and with a lot of intensity to try and resolve this," he said.
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier told reporters she's working very hard on reaching an agreement.
"We're negotiating right now and in front of committee, so I know that we're working very hard to on the current negotiations," Fortier said. "We have a competitive and fair wage on the table ... that is reasonable to Canadians. Therefore, we're going to continue to work hard until we get to a deal."
There are seven picket locations in Ottawa: West Block, the Prime Minister's Office, the office Treasury Board President Mona Fortier, the office of Liberal MP Marie-France Lalonde, Tunney's Pasture, the James Michael Flaherty Building on Elgin Street, and the Canada Post Building on Heron Road. Two locations are listed in Gatineau, the office of Liberal MP Greg Fergus at Place du Portage and the office of Liberal MP Steve MacKinnon.
Preparations are seen near Parliament Hill ahead of potential Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) strike action in Ottawa, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The clock is ticking for the government and Canada's largest federal public-service union to reach an agreement by a deadline of 9 p.m. EDT Tuesday evening. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Ottawa police say they will be speaking with representatives from PSAC to keep the community apprised of any major traffic disruptions that could arise as a result of picketing.
"Ottawa Police will monitor the traffic flow in the areas of the city that are most impacted and ensure access by emergency vehicles. We remind commuters to continue to obey all traffic laws," a police spokesperson said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa. "We ask everyone participating in or impacted by the strike action to be patient, respectful and courteous at all strike or protest locations."
The city of Ottawa will also communicate any traffic delays through its social media channels, police said.
Across Canada, there are 32 other locations in Ontario, 46 other locations in Quebec, seven in Prince Edward Island, 23 in New Brunswick, 27 in Nova Scotia, 19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, 20 in Manitoba, 14 in Saskatchewan, 19 in Alberta, 36 in British Columbia, one in the Northwest Territories, one in the Yukon, and two in Nunavut where Canadians might see public servants on the picket lines.
For the full list, click here.
The union says public servants will be required on the picket lines for four hours a day. Accommodations will be made for workers with mobility issues or disabilities.
--With files from The Canadian Press.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City to provide update on response to LRT inquiry
-
-
-
FLOOD WARNING
FLOOD WARNING | Water levels along the Ottawa River to surge this week
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
'Slap in the face': Freeland's Disney Plus comment made her a villain, records show
Once upon a time, Chrystia Freeland attempted to relate to Canadians' cost-of-living concerns with a personal anecdote -- and it didn't produce a fairy-tale ending.
Proof of life, fear and failed repatriation for an Edmonton family
After two weeks of nightmarish silence, one Edmonton family finally received proof of life from their loved ones who disappeared from a detention camp in northeast Syria.
Opposition parties question Trudeau's winter vacation to Jamaica
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on the defensive on Tuesday over costs associated with, and the location of, his family's Christmas vacation in Jamaica, with opposition party leaders questioning his judgment and demanding more information about the trip.
'5 years ago, there was no hope.' Now, an artist uses TikTok to raise awareness of a 'life-changing' vision treatment
A young Ontario man who used his creative talents and the power of social media to advocate for the blind community is now recovering after being among the first in his province to receive a rare and expensive gene therapy to help his vision loss.
Chinese panda on long-term loan to Thailand dies suddenly
A giant panda on long-term loan from China died in a zoo in northern Thailand on Wednesday, six months before she was due to return home, officials from the Chiang Mai Zoo said.
Montreal-area mayor discloses she was sex assault victim of ex-PQ member Harold LeBel
The mayor of a Montreal suburb publicly revealed herself Tuesday as the victim of ex-Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel, who was sentenced to eight months in prison after sexually assaulting her in 2017 when they were both PQ members.
Why doesn't Canada make its own baby formula when we have the raw ingredients?
If infant formula has become akin to liquid gold for parents stressed about empty store shelves this year, Canada may be sitting on a potential treasure trove -- if only it could process the raw elements.
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin says blow to chest caused cardiac arrest on field
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin says his doctors have concluded that a hit to the chest caused his heart to stop after a tackle during a game in Cincinnati in early January.
Atlantic
-
N.S. school support workers reach tentative agreement with centres for education
A tentative agreement has been reached between school support workers in Nova Scotia and regional centres for education in the province.
-
Premier calls for silent reflection to mark anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking people to pause for a moment of silence today at noon and again on Wednesday to remember the 22 people killed three years ago during the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
Toronto
-
Toronto man 'baffled' after Air Canada says it had no record he ever boarded flight
A Toronto man was almost stuck in the United States after a 'highly rare occurrence' erased any record of his departing flight from Air Canada's system.
-
Woman killed, 2 injured in 4-vehicle collision overnight in Toronto
A woman in her late 60s has died in a four-vehicle crash overnight in north Etobicoke.
-
Family misses out on $12K dream vacation after typo on airline ticket
An Ontario family planned their first major trip together to Cuba in February, but missed the vacation because of a typo of a single letter on one of their airline tickets.
Montreal
-
Quebec intends to prohibit the sale of flavoured vape products
The Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced his intention to table regulation that would prohibit the sale of flavoured vaping products (other than tobacco flavour) in the coming weeks.
-
Here's where public-service workers are striking in Montreal
Picket lines sprung up at around 250 locations across Canada, including Montreal on Wednesday morning. There are five locations in and around Montreal where federal workers will be picketing until the afternoon.
-
Narcotics and cash seized in Montreal North home of arson suspect
Two weeks ago, Laval police arrested 31-year-old man Denis Rufino Mejia-Garcia in Montreal North on suspicion of being involved in arson attacks on merchants, and a search of his home led to the seizure of a large quantity of narcotics worth more than $500,000, as well as cash considered to be proceeds of crime.
Northern Ontario
-
Family misses out on $12K dream vacation after typo on airline ticket
An Ontario family planned their first major trip together to Cuba in February, but missed the vacation because of a typo of a single letter on one of their airline tickets.
-
'Slap in the face': Freeland's Disney Plus comment made her a villain, records show
Once upon a time, Chrystia Freeland attempted to relate to Canadians' cost-of-living concerns with a personal anecdote -- and it didn't produce a fairy-tale ending.
-
Hundreds attend Bracebridge truck rally, multiple charges laid
Several motorists face charges following a rally in Bracebridge over the weekend.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | London police say one person has died after an early morning crash
One person has died after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in London, according to police. Around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, officers saw a stolen vehicle in the area of King Edward Avenue and Russell Avenue.
-
Truck hauling garbage crashes on Highway 402
A truck driver from Brampton is charged after a crash on Highway 402 on Tuesday that resulted in a seven-hour lane closure.
-
Councillors clash setting property tax rate target for city budget
The ink isn’t even dry on city council’s new strategic plan and already a budget battle is brewing over its cost to taxpayers.
Winnipeg
-
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
-
Jets upset Golden Knights in NHL Playoffs opener
The Winnipeg Jets have drawn first blood on the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a dominant win to open the series.
-
Take a look inside the former Hudson's Bay building
The historic Hudson's Bay building has stood in downtown Winnipeg for nearly a century, and now work by the Southern Chiefs' Organization is underway to make sure it stands for another 100 years.
Kitchener
-
CRA strike begins Wednesday, here's how it will impact tax filing
Canada’s largest public service union announced late Tuesday it will be going on strike at midnight. What that means for people who haven't yet sent in their taxes.
-
Driver with G2 licence caught going nearly 100 km/h over limit in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have charged a novice driver for going nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit.
-
Gas leak forces evacuation of some homes in Waterloo
The Waterloo Fire Department says they were called to a gas leak in Waterloo on Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
'Like a second mother': Friends and patients mourn doctor killed in murder-suicide
Patients of a Calgary doctor killed in an apparent murder-suicide are expressing their horror and grief upon learning of her death.
-
Shots fired near downtown Calgary parkade
Calgary police are investigating after they found evidence of shots being fired near a downtown parkade.
-
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
Saskatoon
-
'This is just kind of the appetizer': Environment Canada says worst of spring snow storm to arrive on Wednesday
After a seemingly blissful week of spring weather, winter conditions returned to Saskatchewan on Tuesday just as fast as it left.
-
Sask. nurses detail 'chaos and crisis' at one of province's busiest hospitals
A nurse working in the emergency room of one of Saskatchewan's largest hospitals says she is "praying" nothing tragic happens as staff and resources are stretched to the limits.
-
Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sexually assaulting patients is close to withdrawing guilty plea
Following a messy exchange between lawyers, a Saskatchewan man is one step closer to withdrawing his guilty plea.
Edmonton
-
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
-
Proof of life, fear and failed repatriation for an Edmonton family
After two weeks of nightmarish silence, one Edmonton family finally received proof of life from their loved ones who disappeared from a detention camp in northeast Syria.
-
LIVE @ 9
LIVE @ 9 | Mental health minister to announce more addiction, public safety supports in Edmonton
The Alberta government says more addiction recovery and public safety supports are coming to Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Bypassing the closest hospital: Why the worst injuries aren’t treated in Surrey
When 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug was fatally stabbed on King George Boulevard last week, first responders took him nine kilometres away to New Westminster even though Surrey Memorial Hospital was less than four blocks away.
-
Etiquette consultant weighs in on parenting debate sparked by a Blue Jays pitcher
A Metro Vancouver etiquette consultant suggested that if a Blue Jays pitcher’s kids are old enough to feed themselves, then they are old enough to clean up their own mess.
-
First officer takes stand for inquest into death of Myles Gray
The first police officer to make contact with Myles Gray the day he died is also the first to take the stand in the BC Coroner’s inquest into the then 33-year-old man’s death.
Regina
-
Snowfall and winter storm warnings issued as Colorado Low expected to impact southern Sask.
A Colorado Low could potentially bring upwards of 40 centimetres of snow to parts of southern Saskatchewan from Tuesday afternoon until Thursday.
-
Police operation underway on Regina Avenue
Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public to avoid the 3800 block of Regina Avenue Wednesday morning.
-
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.