Over 2,400 tickets issued during Canada Day traffic initiative in eastern Ontario: OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a total of 2,412 tickets were issued in eastern Ontario during the Canada Day traffic initiative that took place from June 21 - July 1.

The charges included 1,309 for speeding, 47 for stunt driving, 87 for impaired driving, 24 for distracted driving, 134 for seatbelt, 32 for life jacket for boat riders and 11 for helmets for off-road vehicles.

"The remainder of the charges fall under the Highway Traffic Act, Liquor Licence Act, Off Road Vehicles Act, Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act and Canada Shipping Act," the OPP said in a news release on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, nearly 900 warnings were also issued in the region by the OPP.

"The number of violations our officers saw during this period is disturbing, particularly when it comes to seatbelts, life jackets and helmets. We all know they can save lives. As for speeding, we also know the severity of collisions increases with higher speeds," inspector Walid Kandar, OPP East Region Traffic & Marine manager said.

The OPP warns that Officers will be out and about all summer enforcing the law whether on the roads or on the water.