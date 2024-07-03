OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Missing Toronto-area man could be in Lanark County: OPP

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a missing Toronto-area man was possibly seen on Canada day in Lanark County. (OPP/ X)
    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a missing Toronto-area man was possibly seen on Canada day in Lanark County.

    This comes as the Toronto Police Service is asking people for help finding Chetan, 20, who was last seen Saturday at around 10 a.m. in the Finch Avenue West and Highway 27 in Etobicoke. 

    Chetan may have been seen on McVeigh Road, west of Perth, Ont. on Monday, according to the OPP.

    He is describes as being five-foot-eight and having short black hair and black beard.

    Anyone with information about Chetan's whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310, reference number E240857001.

