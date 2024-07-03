OTTAWA
    • Police concerned for well-being of missing man, 68, in Ottawa's west-end

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a missing 68-year-old man from the city’s west-end, citing concern for his well-being.

    Police say Daniel Meaney was last seen Tuesday in the area of Elmira Drive at around 2 p.m.

    Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, ext: 2912.

