Here's when the 2024 CPKC holiday train will roll through eastern Ontario
All aboard!
The Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) holiday train will be passing through several eastern Ontario cities next month.
The 26th edition of the CPKC festive ride will begin in Saint John, N.B. on Nov. 21. As per tradition, the illuminated train will travel across Canada, bringing holiday joy to raise donations for local food banks.
Rail enthusiasts in eastern Ontario will have their first chance at viewing the train on Nov. 28, when it rolls through Finch, Ont. The train will stop in each town for about 30 minutes before continuing on its journey. The train will then move to Merrickville, Smiths Falls and Perth.
On Nov. 29, the train will stop in Belleville and Trenton before moving into southern Ontario.
The eastern Ontario portion of the ride will include musical performances by Canadian singer-songwriter Tyler Shaw and Mowhawk singer-songwriter Shawnee Kish. The show is free, though donations are encouraged.
"The Holiday Train unites people in the spirit of the season as it travels across Canada and the United States, while generating critical support for our neighbours in need through the program’s support of local food banks," said Keith Creel, CPKC's president and CEO in a news release.
"We are pleased to again send this magical train on a four-week trip across our network spreading holiday joy as we collect food and raise money to fight food insecurity. We look forward to again seeing all the smiles and cheers from people young and old coming together in the spirit of giving."
Since 1999, the holiday train has raised more than $24.3 million and over 5.3 million pounds of food for community food banks, according to CPKC. The train will travel through seven provinces and 13 U.S. states.
A full schedule and details of this year’s Holiday Train and Holiday Express train is available at cpkcr.com/holidaytrain.
Eastern Ontario holiday train schedule:
- Finch: James Street between William and George Street, Nov. 28. 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- Merrickville: 103 East Broadway and County Road 2, Nov. 28. 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Smiths Falls: 53 Victoria Avenue, Nov. 28. 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Perth: Herriott Road, Nov. 28. 8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Belleville: Keegan Parkway, Nov. 29. 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- Trenton: Railway crossing on RCAF Road, Nov. 29. 10:45 p.m. – 11:15 a.m.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump knows the Canada-U.S. relationship 'in a way he didn’t before': Ambassador
Canada's ambassador to the United States — and co-lead of the federal government's Team Canada war room — says U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has a different understanding of the bilateral relationship than he did during his first term in the White House.
First-ever human case of H5 avian influenza in Canada found in B.C.: officials
B.C. health officials say they have detected Canada's first-ever case of H5 avian influenza in a human.
Death confirmed at Ambassador Bridge after hours-long closure
More details have been released about a police investigation at the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, MI.
After Trump’s win, some women are considering the 4B movement
Women are sharing information on social media about a feminist movement in which straight women refuse to marry, have children, date or have sex with men.
Rare letter signed by U.S. Founding Fathers expected to fetch US$1 million at auction
A rare letter signed by three of the U.S. Founding Fathers of the United States is going on sale, and is expected to fetch up to US$1 million when it goes under the hammer next week.\
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
Woman killed after truck crashes through Fort McMurray Boston Pizza
A woman is dead after a driver crashed a truck through a Boston Pizza in Fort McMurray late Saturday morning.
Flower delivery leads to arrest for St. Thomas, Ont. resident
St. Thomas police say they arrested a 72-year-old St. Thomas resident after their ex-partner reported receiving flowers and a note left on the porch.
Cornwall, Ont. prepares for potential influx of asylum seekers following U.S. election
As the possibility of mass deportations looms following Donald Trump's re-election on Tuesday, border towns like the City of Cornwall are preparing for a potential influx of asylum seekers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
11 new cases of measles confirmed in New Brunswick, bringing total cases to 25
New Brunswick health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated after 11 new cases of measles were confirmed in the province.
-
Pottery exhibit celebrates dozens of Nova Scotia artists
A new pottery exhibition in Tatamagouche, N.S., is highlighting decades of artwork and the contributions of dozens of creators in the province.
-
Nova Scotia NDP candidate out after criticism for 'troubling' posts about Israel
Nova Scotia's New Democratic Party says a candidate criticized by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs for "troubling" and "damaging" social media posts is no longer running for the party in the Nov. 26 general election.
Toronto
-
Shots fired at Woodside Cinema, patrons inside: police
Patrons were inside a movie theatre when a suspect fired bullets at the business’ doors on Saturday night, police say.
-
-
Man killed in Brampton was shot, say police
A man who died in Brampton on Saturday following a “possible stabbing” was actually shot, say Peel police.
Montreal
-
Veteran Montrealer says the poppy is an important symbol
It's a century-old tradition that's carried on year after year with pride – we wear a poppy to honour our nation's veterans. But to retired lieutenant-colonel Henry F. Hall it's so much more.
-
Thinking of donating your brain to science? This is what they might do with it
Researchers say taking a peek inside a person's brain is as difficult as understanding the universe or discovering the ocean in its entirety.
-
NDG residents say Montreal can't shut down access to park
A battle is brewing between the city and people who live in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood after it tried to shut off access to a popular wooded area.
Northern Ontario
-
Police confirm attempted murder case in Cobalt, Ont., was intimate partner violence
Police say that a 16-year-old was attacked with a sword Nov. 3 in Cobalt, Ont., in a case of intimate partner violence.
-
Here are new guidelines for preventing stroke
The majority of strokes could be prevented, according to new guidelines aimed at helping people and their doctors do just that.
-
Fifth young offender arrested for vandalism at Elliot Lake arena
Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a break-in and $50,000 in damage done to the Centennial Arena in Elliot Lake in September.
Windsor
-
Death confirmed at Ambassador Bridge after hours-long closure
More details have been released about a police investigation at the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, MI.
-
Operations at Ambassador Bridge resume following increased police presence
Windsor police attended the Ambassador Bridge for an ongoing investigation Saturday.
-
Actor Tony Todd, known for his role in the movie 'Candyman' and its sequel, dies at 69
Actor Tony Todd, known for his haunting portrayal of a killer in the horror film “Candyman” and roles in many other films and television shows, has died, his longtime manager confirmed. He was 69.
London
-
Death confirmed at Ambassador Bridge after hours-long closure
More details have been released about a police investigation at the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, MI.
-
Special Remembrance Day ceremony in east London focuses on children
One by one, students from elementary schools walked to the centre of Vimy Ridge Park in London, Ont. to lay a wreath at the memorial.
-
Record turnout as Londoners vote for $250,000 worth of neighbourhood projects
The Neighbourhood Decision Making program was launched in 2017 to give Londoners in five areas of the city a chance to submit ideas and earn money to make them come to life.
Kitchener
-
Man charged in connection with two sexual assaults in Waterloo: police
Police say on Nov. 2, two female victims were sexually assaulted by a man in separate incidents.
-
Laurier Golden Hawks triumph over Western Mustangs to claim Yates Cup victory
With University Stadium packed to capacity and an electric atmosphere driving the players, the Golden Hawks delivered an impressive performance, defeating the powerhouse Mustangs and securing their first Yates Cup title since 2016.
-
Police investigating after youth was allegedly sprayed with noxious substance during attempted robbery
Police said officers responded to the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard Friday afternoon for a report of a robbery.
Barrie
-
Barrie landlord says she was scammed by woman charged with posing as a nurse
A former Barrie landlord says she been scammed by a woman recently charged by provincial police with posing as a nurse after allegedly falsifying her credentials to work in long-term care homes.
-
Heavy police presence in Innisfil as investigation underway
A heavy police presence has been seen in an Innisfil neighbourhood throughout the day.
-
Collingwood housing program to welcome its first residents
Multiple managing partners of Collingwood’s Supportive Rapid Re-Housing Program (SRRP) announced that they will welcome their first residents in the coming weeks.
Winnipeg
-
Fans rally in Winnipeg as Blue Bombers take on Roughriders in Western Final
The countdown to the CFL Western Final is on – and fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders were gearing up for the big game Saturday afternoon.
-
The people behind the pictures: Meet the prolific shutterbugs snapping CTV Skywatch weather photos
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
-
Manitoba RCMP in Ashern as investigation into toddler's death continues
Manitoba RCMP officers are canvassing an Interlake community this weekend as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.
Calgary
-
City of Calgary seeking input regarding improvements for busy intersection
On Saturday the City of Calgary held the first of three open houses seeking public input regarding the the intersection and roadways of Sarcee Trail and Bow Trail S.W.
-
Minivan and school bus collide in northeast Calgary intersection, causing bus to hit building
Calgary police are investigating a crash between a minivan and a school bus on Friday.
-
Halkirk 2 wind facility shut down after turbine breaks
The soon-to-be-operational Halkirk 2 wind farm was shut down on Friday after a turbine broke.
Edmonton
-
Boy in hospital after stabbing at north Edmonton McDonald's
A boy is in hospital after being stabbed at a McDonald's in Beaumaris on Friday.
-
Woman killed after truck crashes through Fort McMurray Boston Pizza
A woman is dead after a driver crashed a truck through a Boston Pizza in Fort McMurray late Saturday morning.
-
Public should know how much they pay for policing: Reeve
An Alberta municipality says it wants to tell ratepayers how much of their taxes is being spent on policing costs, but Municipal Affairs is taking issue with its disclosure.
Regina
-
Riders fall short in West Final to Bombers
The Saskatchewan Roughriders extended their Grey Cup drought to 11 years after losing 38-22 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL’s Western Final on Saturday.
-
Sask. NDP's ChiefCalf officially claims seat in Saskatoon Westview as final election ballots tallied
The final round of ballots from Saskatchewan’s provincial election were tallied on Saturday, and a race that was previously too close to call has officially been declared.
-
Where to watch Regina election results on Wednesday
CTV News Regina will be airing special coverage of Regina’s municipal election on Wednesday evening beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Saskatoon
-
Riders fall short in West Final to Bombers
The Saskatchewan Roughriders extended their Grey Cup drought to 11 years after losing 38-22 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL’s Western Final on Saturday.
-
Regina Rams win Evan Hardy Cup against Saskatchewan Huskies
The Regina Rams claimed the Evan Hardy Cup after a hard fought battle against the Saskatoon Huskies 19-14 on Saturday in the first all Saskatchewan U-Sports western conference final since 2002.
-
Elections Sask. completes final step in vote counting process
Elections Saskatchewan completed the final step in the vote counting process from the provincial election on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver architect hopes to tackle housing crisis with sought-after modular builds
A Vancouver designer is making waves in the architectural world with an outdoor modular building created to address the city’s unrelenting housing crisis.
-
Jagmeet Singh joins picket line demanding better rights and wages for Kal Tire employees
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has thrown his weight behind a campaign fighting for better work rights for Kal Tire employees, joining a picket line of workers in Burnaby Saturday morning.
-
First-ever human case of H5 avian influenza in Canada found in B.C.: officials
B.C. health officials say they have detected Canada's first-ever case of H5 avian influenza in a human.
Vancouver Island
-
First-ever human case of H5 avian influenza in Canada found in B.C.: officials
B.C. health officials say they have detected Canada's first-ever case of H5 avian influenza in a human.
-
Talks to resume in B.C. port dispute in bid to end multi-day lockout
Contract negotiations resume today in Vancouver in a labour dispute that has paralyzed container cargo shipping at British Columbia's ports since Monday.
-
Rain, river advisories in effect as latest B.C. storm approaches
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and parts of the Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast as another storm approaches.
Kelowna
-
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.