Here's when the 2024 CPKC holiday train will roll through eastern Ontario

All aboard!

The Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) holiday train will be passing through several eastern Ontario cities next month.

The 26th edition of the CPKC festive ride will begin in Saint John, N.B. on Nov. 21. As per tradition, the illuminated train will travel across Canada, bringing holiday joy to raise donations for local food banks.

Rail enthusiasts in eastern Ontario will have their first chance at viewing the train on Nov. 28, when it rolls through Finch, Ont. The train will stop in each town for about 30 minutes before continuing on its journey. The train will then move to Merrickville, Smiths Falls and Perth.

On Nov. 29, the train will stop in Belleville and Trenton before moving into southern Ontario.

The eastern Ontario portion of the ride will include musical performances by Canadian singer-songwriter Tyler Shaw and Mowhawk singer-songwriter Shawnee Kish. The show is free, though donations are encouraged.

"The Holiday Train unites people in the spirit of the season as it travels across Canada and the United States, while generating critical support for our neighbours in need through the program’s support of local food banks," said Keith Creel, CPKC's president and CEO in a news release.

"We are pleased to again send this magical train on a four-week trip across our network spreading holiday joy as we collect food and raise money to fight food insecurity. We look forward to again seeing all the smiles and cheers from people young and old coming together in the spirit of giving."

Since 1999, the holiday train has raised more than $24.3 million and over 5.3 million pounds of food for community food banks, according to CPKC. The train will travel through seven provinces and 13 U.S. states.

A full schedule and details of this year’s Holiday Train and Holiday Express train is available at cpkcr.com/holidaytrain.

Eastern Ontario holiday train schedule: