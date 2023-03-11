Here's when Ottawa could see up to 10 cm of snow during March Break

As we "spring forward" into daylight saving time, Mother Nature is set to remind us it's still winter.

Daylight saving time began at 2 a.m. Sunday, with clocks moving ahead one hour. Daylight saving time will end on Nov. 5, at 2 a.m.

A winter storm is set to more into the Ottawa area overnight, bringing up to 10 cm of snow by Tuesday.

The forecast calls for 2 to 4 cm of snow on Monday, with an additional 2 to 4 cm of snow Monday night. Environment Canada is calling for periods of snow to continue on Tuesday.

Ottawa has already received 308.5 cm of snow this winter, the second-highest snowfall total over the past 20 winters.

Forecast

Periods of snow beginning overnight. Low -4 C.

Periods of snow on Monday, becoming mixed with rain late in the afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. High +2 C.

Periods of snow mixed with rain Monday night. Snowfall amounts 2 to 4 cm. Low O C.

The outlook for Tuesday calls for a periods of snow.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of +2 C and a low of -7 C.