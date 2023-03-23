Here's when Ottawa could see 5-10 cm of snow this weekend

The calendar says spring, but Ottawa residents will need their winter boots and shovels this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for up to 5 to 10 cm of snow on Saturday.

"Snow is forecast to develop Saturday morning or early Saturday afternoon," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"The snow is expected to last for a few hours before transitioning to rain Saturday evening or Saturday night."

The weather agency says there remains "uncertainty" as to the exact details of the storm.

Areas near Algonquin Park and the Ottawa Valley could see up to 15 cm of snow before the precipitation changes to rain.

Ottawa forecast

Here is a look at Environment Canada's forecast heading into the weekend.

Periods of rain ending this evening then partly cloudy. Chance of flurries overnight. Low -5 C.

Cloudy on Friday with a chance of flurries in the morning. High +3 C.

Snow on Saturday. High plus 1 C.

Periods of rain or snow Saturday night.

The outlook for Sunday is cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries. High +4 C.