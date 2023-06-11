Here's when Ottawa could see 20 to 30 mm of rain this week

Ottawa is set to receive some much-needed rain to start the new work week, with up to 30 mm of rain expected by Tuesday.

Ottawa has only received 7.2 mm of rain through the first 10 days of June. A total of 15 mm of rain has been recorded in Ottawa over the past three weeks.

A burn ban remains in effect for the city of Ottawa due to the dry conditions.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for up to 10 mm of rain on Monday, with another 10 to 20 mm of rain Monday night.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.

Periods of rain beginning near 12 p.m. Monday. Risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 5 to 10 mm of rain. High 24 C.

Rain continuing on Monday night. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Low 15.

Tuesday will be cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.

The outlook for Wednesday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 24 C and a low of 13 C.