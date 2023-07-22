Here's when Hwy. 417 will be closed for construction in Ottawa this summer
Sections of Hwy. 417 will be closed two out of the next three weekends for construction and a bridge installation.
Highway 417 will be closed in both directions between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road from Friday, July 28 at 11 p.m. until Monday, July 31 at 5 a.m. for the installation of a pedestrian bridge linked to the new light-rail transit line.
A section of Hwy. 417 will also be closed in both directions in central Ottawa from Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 14 at 6 a.m. for the replacement of the Percy Street bridge. The highway will be closed eastbound between Carling Avenue and Metcalfe Street, and westbound between Metcalfe Street and Bronson Avenue.
There are three Hwy. 417 closures planned this summer for construction work. A section of Hwy. 417 was closed between July 13 and 17 for the replacement of the Bronson Avenue bridge.
Here is what you need to know about the two Hwy. 417 closures the weekends of July 28-31 and Aug. 10-14
O-Train West extension pedestrian bridge
Highway 417 and select ramps will be closed in both directions from Friday, July 28 at 11 p.m. until Monday, July 31 at 5 a.m. for the installation of the O-Train pedestrian bridge.
"The closure is required as part of the Stage 2 West extension to install a pedestrian bridge that will enhance neighbourhood connectivity and provide direct access to the future Queensview Station from Baxter Road," the city said.
The following Hwy. 417 ramps will be closed during the installation:
- The eastbound on-ramps from Richmond Road
- The eastbound on-ramps from Pinecrest Road
- The eastbound off-ramp to Woodroffe Avenue
- The westbound on-ramp from Maitland Avenue
- The westbound on-ramp from Woodroffe Avenue
- The westbound off-ramp to Pinecrest Road
Here are the recommended detours:
Westbound detour
- Exit Highway 417 at Woodroffe Avenue
- Turn right on Woodroffe Avenue
- Turn left on Carling Avenue
- Turn left at Richmond Road
- Turn left at Pinecrest Road
- Turn right on to the on-ramp to re-enter Highway 417
Or
- Exit Highway 417 at Woodroffe Avenue
- Turn right on Woodroffe Avenue
- Turn left on Carling Avenue
- Turn left at Richmond Road
- Turn right on to the on-ramp to re-enter Highway 417
Westbound detour on Highway 417 from July 28 to 31. (City of Ottawa/supplied)
Eastbound detour
- Exit Highway 417 at Greenbank Road
- Turn right on Greenbank Road
- Turn left on Baseline Road
- Turn left on Woodroffe Avenue
- Turn right onto the on-ramp to re-enter Highway 417
Eastbound detour on Highway 417 from July 28 to 31. (City of Ottawa/supplied)
Percy Street bridge replacement
A section of Hwy. 417 will be closed from Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. to Monday, Aug. 14 at 6 a.m. for the replacement of the Percy Street bridge.
Highway 417 eastbound will be closed between Carling Avenue and Metcalfe Street, while the westbound lanes will be closed between Metcalfe Street and Bronson Avenue.
As part of the construction, the following on-ramps will be closed.
Eastbound
- Carling Avenue on-ramp
- Parkdale Avenue on-ramp
- Maitland Avenue on-ramp
Westbound
- O'Connor Street on-ramp
- Lyon Street north on-ramp (already closed)
Detours
Westbound
- Drivers will get off Hwy. 417 at Metcalfe/O'Connor Street
- Drive west on Catherine Street
- Enter Hwy. 417 at Bronson Avenue
Eastbound
- Drivers exit Hwy. 417 at Carling Avenue
- Drive east on Carling Avenue to Bronson Avenue
- Drive south on Bronson Avenue to Riverside Drive
- Drive east on Riverside Drive to Hwy. 417
Other roads
Percy Street will be closed between Catherine Avenue and Chamberlain Avenue from Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6 a.m.
Chamberlain Avenue will be closed between Percy Street and Bronson Avenue from Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6 a.m.
