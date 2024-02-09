Here's when gas prices will increase in Ottawa this weekend

It will cost you more to fill up the gas tank in Ottawa this weekend.

Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says after a 2-cent-a-litre price hike on Friday, gas prices will increase another 3 cents a litre on Saturday.

Gas prices will be sitting around 152.9 cents a litre, according to McTeague.

McTeague tells CTV News Ottawa the increase in gas prices is due to a rise in oil prices following tensions in the Middle East and gasoline and diesel prices are rising due to a "surprise crimp in supply" reported in the weekly petroleum report from the U.S. Department of Energy.

According to ottawagasprices.com, the most expensive price for a litre of gas on Friday is 149.9 cents a litre. One year ago, a litre of gas was selling in Ottawa for $1.42 a litre.