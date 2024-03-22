Here’s what you can do to improve your cognitive ability

OTTAWA
    Cognitive decline associated with stress and getting older can be avoided by maintaining that body-mind connection, according to fitness instructors.

    Fred Kung, fitness instructor and national trainer with GoodLife Fitness and Les Mills, told CTV Morning Live says though getting older and stress are not avoidable, cognitive decline can be avoided by staying active – working the mind and the body together.

    “In our classes, we focus on a lot of memorization of the movements as well. Move to music and we all work in patterns. So, people start to develop that that sense of knowledge with the patterns and helps them become more comfortable and create more success in their movements.”

    Kung suggests taking some yoga classes, as traditional poses help the mind and the body at the same time, allowing oxygen to enter the brain through taking deep breaths.

    He says yoga makes us aware of our bodies and helps us have better balance.

    Doing stretching exercises in the morning is also highly recommended, he adds.

    You can learn more about yoga poses, such as the warrior pose, online.

