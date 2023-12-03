Here's what you can buy in Ottawa for over $1 million in 10 neighbourhoods

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for over $1 million in 10 neighbourhoods across Ottawa in December.

"Modern dream in Alta Vista," says the listing.

This five-bedroom, four-full-bathroom home is on the market for $3.489 million.

"This modern masterpiece was built in 2020 and offers incredible living on sought-after Crestview Road," says the listing. "It enjoys: a fantastic open concept layout with gorgeous design elements and superb natural light conditions. Both the interior and exterior of this property have been meticulously designed to allow for low maintenance living and a sensational lifestyle."

The home includes a garage that accommodates three vehicles, a heated driveway and front stairs, and a private balcony off the primary suite.

A look inside a five-bedroom home for sale on Crestview Road in Alta Vista. (Christine's Real Estate/website)

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home on Waverley Street is on the market for $1.195 million.

"Tremendous style in this home," says the listing on Realtor.ca

"A super home for entertaining with a separate living & dining room, Chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry & loads of counter space, gas stove, Cappuccino bar (finished in exotic wood) & a beverage area with wine fridge."

The home was originally built in 1902, with an "edgy renovation" by a Montreal designer.

This three-bedroom home in Centretown was originally built in 1902. It's on the market for $1.195 million. (Realtor.ca/website)

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in the Glebe is for sale at $3.2 million.

"Stunning and spacious high-end construction," says the listing on Realtor.ca. "This rarely available four bedroom single home has many tasteful upgrades you'll love."

A door leads to a large outdoor deck on the second and third levels.

"This property boasts a fully finished basement with a lower suite, providing additional living space or rental potential."

A four-bedroom home for sale on Thornton Avenue in the Glebe. (Realtor.ca/website)

"A stunning home offering elegant living with a space to raise a family," says the listing.

This five-bedroom, five-bathroom home with a three-car garage is listed at $1.23 million.

"Enter the home to an elegant sweeping staircase, large living room and formal dining room with coffered ceilings," says the listing. "Large eat in kitchen with granite counters and convenient wet bar that opens up to a bright, sunny family room with soaring windows looking on to the large private backyard. A quiet office, laundry room and powder room complete the main level."

The lower level includes a fully finished wet bar.

A home for sale on Black Tern Crescent in Bridlewood is on the market for $1.23 million. (Realtor.ca/website)

This four-bedroom, five-bathroom home with a pool on a pie-shape lot is listed for $1.265 million.

"This newly built home is a true show stopper - Exquisite finishes throughout, functional layout," says the listing.

"Spacious living room with gas fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with 2 tone cabinetry, granite, backsplash & high-end SS appliances, convenient eat-in area with patio doors giving onto your backyard."

The home features a hot tub and bar, salt water heated pool with a fountain and an outdoor bathroom.

This home for sale on Fantail Walk in Orleans includes a salt-water heated pool with fountain and an outdoor bathroom. (Realtor.ca/website)

A turn-of-the-century home in Ottawa's Rockcliffe neighbourhood is on the market for $3.490 million.

This five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in Ottawa's Rockcliffe Park was originally built in 1910. (Realtor.ca/website)

The home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and features "chic updates" to make it 21st century ready.

"Stunning interiors feature marble, hardwood and classic design are a nod to a grand home," says the listing.

The home features a private backyard with a tiered terrace, a five-star kitchen and a "spa-like en suite" in the primary suite.

A look inside a home for sale on Coltrin Road in Ottawa's Rockcliffe Park neighbourhood. (Realtor.ca/website)

This custom-built, fully automated five-bedroom home in Ottawa's west end is for sale for $1.565 million.

"Entertain in style in the open concept main level featuring; stunning gourmet-style kitchen with large island overlooking spacious living room with custom gas fireplace & dining room + den/home office and main floor bath. Gorgeous hardwood throughout," says the listing.

The home features a heated driveway and heated floors on the lower level. There is also a home workout room and a sauna.

A look inside a home for sale on Starwood Road in Ottawa. The home features an open concept main level featuring a gourmet style kitchen. (Realtor.ca/website)

This five-bedroom, four-bathroom home on Birchland Crescent in Stittsville is on sale for $1.4 million.

The home includes an in-ground pool and hot tub, patio, an upper deck with a staircase to the yard, according to the listing.

"Floor to ceiling stone fireplace with soaring ceilings makes this living room a show stopper. Formal dining room, Chef's kitchen/gas range, designer cabinetry breakfast bar/prep island, butler's panty & pantry cupboard, kitchen access to entertainment size deck."

The home has in-law suite potential in the lower level, according to the listing.

This home for sale on Birchland Crescent includes an in ground pool and hot tub. (Realtor.ca/website)

"A rare find which captures you as soon as you enter the foyer," says the listing.

This home for sale on Brigham Way includes a living room with a stone double-sided fireplace. (Realtor.ca/website)

On the market for $1.249 million, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home has a "dramatic staircase and formal living room with a stone double-sided fireplace."

The home features a gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, office off the foyer and a mudroom with laundry.

"The lower level is an absolute show piece for entertaining with the focal point being an extremely impressive glass wine cellar with rustic beams and stone walls," says the listing, adding there is a rec room and movie room in the home.

For $1.2 million, you can buy a four-bedroom, five-bathroom home for sale on Brigham Way in Ottawa. (Realtor.ca/website)

This five-bedroom, four-bathroom home on Roosevelt Avenue is listed for $2.599 million.

"This Barry Hobin designer finished home in the heart of Westboro will not disappoint! Step into this welcoming home with confidence," says the listing.

"The exquisite craftsmanship, timeless finishes and thoughtful design set the tone for family living and entertaining. Seamlessly, the living/dining and front balcony connect to the heart of the home from both the entrance and the butler's pantry, allowing for a natural flow that is ideal for hosting."

The outside features a built-in BBQ, fire pit, deck, patio and turf.

A five-bedroom, four-bathroom home on Roosevelt Avenue in Westboro is on the market for $2.599 million. (Realtor.ca/website)