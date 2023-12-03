Here's what you can buy in Ottawa for over $1 million in 10 neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for over $1 million in 10 neighbourhoods across Ottawa in December.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
Alta Vista – 320 Crestview Road
"Modern dream in Alta Vista," says the listing.
This five-bedroom, four-full-bathroom home is on the market for $3.489 million.
"This modern masterpiece was built in 2020 and offers incredible living on sought-after Crestview Road," says the listing. "It enjoys: a fantastic open concept layout with gorgeous design elements and superb natural light conditions. Both the interior and exterior of this property have been meticulously designed to allow for low maintenance living and a sensational lifestyle."
The home includes a garage that accommodates three vehicles, a heated driveway and front stairs, and a private balcony off the primary suite.
A look inside a five-bedroom home for sale on Crestview Road in Alta Vista. (Christine's Real Estate/website)
Centretown – 113 Waverley Street
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home on Waverley Street is on the market for $1.195 million.
"Tremendous style in this home," says the listing on Realtor.ca
"A super home for entertaining with a separate living & dining room, Chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry & loads of counter space, gas stove, Cappuccino bar (finished in exotic wood) & a beverage area with wine fridge."
The home was originally built in 1902, with an "edgy renovation" by a Montreal designer.
This three-bedroom home in Centretown was originally built in 1902. It's on the market for $1.195 million. (Realtor.ca/website)
Glebe – 14 Thornton Avenue
This four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in the Glebe is for sale at $3.2 million.
"Stunning and spacious high-end construction," says the listing on Realtor.ca. "This rarely available four bedroom single home has many tasteful upgrades you'll love."
A door leads to a large outdoor deck on the second and third levels.
"This property boasts a fully finished basement with a lower suite, providing additional living space or rental potential."
A four-bedroom home for sale on Thornton Avenue in the Glebe. (Realtor.ca/website)
Kanata – 20 Black Tern Crescent
"A stunning home offering elegant living with a space to raise a family," says the listing.
This five-bedroom, five-bathroom home with a three-car garage is listed at $1.23 million.
"Enter the home to an elegant sweeping staircase, large living room and formal dining room with coffered ceilings," says the listing. "Large eat in kitchen with granite counters and convenient wet bar that opens up to a bright, sunny family room with soaring windows looking on to the large private backyard. A quiet office, laundry room and powder room complete the main level."
The lower level includes a fully finished wet bar.
A home for sale on Black Tern Crescent in Bridlewood is on the market for $1.23 million. (Realtor.ca/website)
Orleans – 801 Fantail Walk
This four-bedroom, five-bathroom home with a pool on a pie-shape lot is listed for $1.265 million.
"This newly built home is a true show stopper - Exquisite finishes throughout, functional layout," says the listing.
"Spacious living room with gas fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with 2 tone cabinetry, granite, backsplash & high-end SS appliances, convenient eat-in area with patio doors giving onto your backyard."
The home features a hot tub and bar, salt water heated pool with a fountain and an outdoor bathroom.
This home for sale on Fantail Walk in Orleans includes a salt-water heated pool with fountain and an outdoor bathroom. (Realtor.ca/website)
Rockcliffe Park – 262 Coltrin Road
A turn-of-the-century home in Ottawa's Rockcliffe neighbourhood is on the market for $3.490 million.
This five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in Ottawa's Rockcliffe Park was originally built in 1910. (Realtor.ca/website)
The home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and features "chic updates" to make it 21st century ready.
"Stunning interiors feature marble, hardwood and classic design are a nod to a grand home," says the listing.
The home features a private backyard with a tiered terrace, a five-star kitchen and a "spa-like en suite" in the primary suite.
A look inside a home for sale on Coltrin Road in Ottawa's Rockcliffe Park neighbourhood. (Realtor.ca/website)
St. Claire Gardens – 39 Starwood Road
This custom-built, fully automated five-bedroom home in Ottawa's west end is for sale for $1.565 million.
"Entertain in style in the open concept main level featuring; stunning gourmet-style kitchen with large island overlooking spacious living room with custom gas fireplace & dining room + den/home office and main floor bath. Gorgeous hardwood throughout," says the listing.
The home features a heated driveway and heated floors on the lower level. There is also a home workout room and a sauna.
A look inside a home for sale on Starwood Road in Ottawa. The home features an open concept main level featuring a gourmet style kitchen. (Realtor.ca/website)
Stittsville – 646 Birchland Crescent
This five-bedroom, four-bathroom home on Birchland Crescent in Stittsville is on sale for $1.4 million.
The home includes an in-ground pool and hot tub, patio, an upper deck with a staircase to the yard, according to the listing.
"Floor to ceiling stone fireplace with soaring ceilings makes this living room a show stopper. Formal dining room, Chef's kitchen/gas range, designer cabinetry breakfast bar/prep island, butler's panty & pantry cupboard, kitchen access to entertainment size deck."
The home has in-law suite potential in the lower level, according to the listing.
This home for sale on Birchland Crescent includes an in ground pool and hot tub. (Realtor.ca/website)
Upper Hunt Club – 2869 Brigham Way
"A rare find which captures you as soon as you enter the foyer," says the listing.
This home for sale on Brigham Way includes a living room with a stone double-sided fireplace. (Realtor.ca/website)
On the market for $1.249 million, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home has a "dramatic staircase and formal living room with a stone double-sided fireplace."
The home features a gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, office off the foyer and a mudroom with laundry.
"The lower level is an absolute show piece for entertaining with the focal point being an extremely impressive glass wine cellar with rustic beams and stone walls," says the listing, adding there is a rec room and movie room in the home.
For $1.2 million, you can buy a four-bedroom, five-bathroom home for sale on Brigham Way in Ottawa. (Realtor.ca/website)
Westboro – 569 Roosevelt Avenue
This five-bedroom, four-bathroom home on Roosevelt Avenue is listed for $2.599 million.
"This Barry Hobin designer finished home in the heart of Westboro will not disappoint! Step into this welcoming home with confidence," says the listing.
"The exquisite craftsmanship, timeless finishes and thoughtful design set the tone for family living and entertaining. Seamlessly, the living/dining and front balcony connect to the heart of the home from both the entrance and the butler's pantry, allowing for a natural flow that is ideal for hosting."
The outside features a built-in BBQ, fire pit, deck, patio and turf.
A five-bedroom, four-bathroom home on Roosevelt Avenue in Westboro is on the market for $2.599 million. (Realtor.ca/website)
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING Ottawa could see 15 to 20 cm of snow on Sunday and Monday
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING 11 things to do in Ottawa for free this holiday season
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here's what you can buy in Ottawa for over $1 million in 10 neighbourhoods
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. assassination attempt charges 'confirm' Trudeau's claims about India had 'real substance,' former national security advisers say
The indictment of an Indian national for the attempted assassination of a Sikh separatist and dual U.S.-Canadian national 'validates' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that the Indian government may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen as having 'real substance,' according to two of Canada's former national security advisers.
Bonnie Crombie wins Ontario Liberal leadership after 3 rounds of voting
Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under the skin of Premier Doug Ford, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier in the next provincial election.
Trump calls Biden the 'destroyer' of democracy despite his own efforts to overturn 2020 election
Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Saturday attempted to turn the tables on his likely rival in November, President Joe Biden, arguing that the man whose election victory Trump tried to overturn is "the destroyer of American democracy."
Search for runaway kangaroo in Ontario continues
The search continues for the kangaroo that is hopping around somewhere in Ontario after it escaped zoo handlers from a transport truck Thursday night.
What was a hospital like in medieval times? Researchers analyzed 400 skeletons to find out
In medieval times, hospitals took care of the 'poor and infirm,' but how were inhabitants selected and what were their lives like? Researchers analyzed 400 skeletons to find out.
James Webb Telescope confirms existence of massive dusty galaxy from early universe
New observations from the James Webb Space Telescope have confirmed the existence of a massive, dusty, star-forming galaxy which was first spotted years ago by a ground telescope, but was completely invisible to the Hubble Space Telescope.
Rocky planets may be able to form under more high-stress scenarios than previously known: study
A study of one of the most extreme, radiation-heavy environments in the universe has found that it might be possible for rocky planets comprised of water, carbon and other familiar molecules to form under far more intense circumstances than previously believed.
Teen girls are being victimized by deepfake nudes. One family is pushing for more protections
A mother and her 14-year-old daughter are advocating for better protections for victims after AI-generated nude images of the teen and other female classmates were circulated at a high school in New Jersey.
7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off the southern Philippines and a tsunami warning is issued
A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck Saturday off the cost of the southern Philippines island of Mindanao and Philippine authorities issued a tsunami warning.
Atlantic
-
The 60th Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon nets over $600,000 for children in need
The 60th Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon continued its Maritime traditions on Saturday, showcasing various Maritime talents throughout the seven-hour show.
-
Dozens took to the streets of Halifax calling for peace in Gaza
Dozens of Halifax residents gathered under gloomy skies – a reflection of their heavy hearts. They are calling for peace as the conflict between Gaza and Israel heats up again following the end of a humanitarian ceasefire.
-
Police investigating report of gunshots in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of possible gun shots in Dartmouth, Friday night.
Toronto
-
Bonnie Crombie wins Ontario Liberal leadership after 3 rounds of voting
Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under the skin of Premier Doug Ford, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier in the next provincial election.
-
Here's what the new Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie promised
The Ontario Liberal Party has a new leader.
-
Canadian couple told new car cannot be insured in U.S. after moving to Florida
A couple from Montreal who recently moved to Florida fear they may have to sell their newly purchased vehicle after Toyota refused to provide them a compliance letter, a policy by some manufacturing companies that has seen owners unable to import their cars into the United States.
Montreal
-
Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge to be reduced to one lane each way for weeks: MTQ
Traffic on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction "for several weeks" as of Friday night, Quebec's transport ministry has confirmed. The eastbound portion of the bridge will be completely closed for about an hour starting at 11 p.m. Friday to redirect the lanes.
-
Hundreds demonstrate against Quebec housing bill
Several hundred people demonstrated in Montreal on Saturday to oppose Bill 31 on housing, saying it will weaken the rights of renters.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Snowfall warning issued for Montreal, southern Quebec
Environment Canada has issues a snowfall warning for many parts of southern Quebec, including the Montreal area.
Northern Ontario
-
How to watch the 2023 CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon
Once again, the annual Sudbury tradition of the CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon returns Saturday, Dec. 2 and is marking a major milestone with its 75th anniversary this year.
-
One dead, one in hospital after vehicle crashes into Lake Ontario
A man is dead and another is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into Lake Ontario early on Saturday morning.
-
Sudbury Wacky Wings owner ‘heartbroken’ restaurant being expropriated, vows to reopen
While he’s a big supporter of what the city has planned for downtown, the owner of Wacky Wings on Shaughnessy Street says he and his staff are “heartbroken” they are being forced out of their location.
London
-
One dead, one in hospital after vehicle crashes into Lake Ontario
A man is dead and another is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into Lake Ontario early on Saturday morning.
-
Bonnie Crombie wins Ontario Liberal leadership after 3 rounds of voting
Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under the skin of Premier Doug Ford, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier in the next provincial election.
-
'Brings everyone together': Argyle BIA Santa Claus Parade draws thousands to east London, Ont.
Thousands of people lined Dundas Street in London’s east end for the ninth annual Argyle BIA (business improvement area) Santa Claus Parade on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
'Winter is the fabric of who we are’: Winnipeg businesses, activities bearing the brunt of mild weather
Winnipeg is known for its cold and snowy winters, but this year, mild weather and stifled snowfall have made it difficult for businesses that need those frigid conditions.
-
'No Trespassing' signs now up at Lemay Forest
Advocates are speaking out after public access to a St. Norbert forest officially ended Friday.
-
Holiday Train stopping in Winnipeg Saturday night
The festive lights of the CPKC Holiday Train are set to illuminate Winnipeg's night sky Saturday as part of its 25 year anniversary celebrations.
Kitchener
-
Alleged victims speak out after a Waterloo, Ont. man posed as a CSIS agent and scammed women out of millions
Several women have come forward claiming they were victims of a romance scam by a Waterloo, Ont. man. Police believe he allegedly defrauded dozens of women out of more than $2 million over 15 years.
-
'Start thinking in innovative ways': Cambridge councillor pushing for new idea to tackle affordable housing crisis
A Cambridge city councillor is calling for a new way to tackle the local affordable housing crisis.
-
Waterloo man considered 'armed and dangerous' arrested after police chase
A man from Waterloo, who was wanted for an armed home invasion, has been arrested following a police chase in Kitchener.
Calgary
-
RCMP warn property owners after theft and shooting near Linden
RCMP are warning the public about the danger trying to stop a crime in progress after a theft and shooting on a property near Linden, Alta.
-
Calgary woman dies when her vehicle hits power pole south of Airdrie
A Calgary woman died early Saturday when her vehicle struck a power pole near Airdrie.
-
Humane Society names new program after Rosco, a stolen dog who died
A new Humane Society program is being named after a dog that was stolen and later died.
Saskatoon
-
'Screaming for help': Saskatoon man injured saving family from dog attack
An evening stroll for a Saskatoon man and his three children quickly turned violent, when two Pit bull dogs aggressively approached and attacked them on Wednesday in the Holiday Park neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon business says rise in 'incidents' in Pleasant Hill reason for planned closure
The CEO of a financial institution that’s closing its doors next year says a rise in frequency and severity of incidents in the Pleasant Hill community where the building is located is the main reason for the planned closure.
-
'Every tool at our disposal': Lawyers submit amended application to challenge Sask. pronoun legislation
LGBTQ2S+ advocates are not backing down in their legal fight against the Sask. Party’s Parents’ Bill of Rights, submitting an amended application against the legislation on Friday evening.
Edmonton
-
Gun sighting prompts lockdown of West Edmonton Mall Saturday
West Edmonton Mall was locked down late Saturday afternoon after a shopper was seen with a gun.
-
'You can feel the excitement': Historic Italian Bakery reopens after arson
Edmonton's Chinatown warmly welcomed back a sweet Italian staple Saturday.
-
'It's awesome': Local ski hills open for season despite lack of snow in Edmonton
Ski clubs worked around the clock to get ready for skiers and snowboarders on opening weekend.
Vancouver
-
13-year-old boy and father targeted in Richmond double homicide, investigators say
Homicide investigators say the two people found dead inside a Richmond home Thursday night were father and son, and evidence gathered so far suggests they were targeted.
-
6-month ban, $2,000 penalty for Abbotsford dentist who admitted to improperly touching staff member
An Abbotsford dentist who was the subject of "extraordinary action to protect the public" earlier this year has reached a consent agreement with the BC College of Oral Health Professionals.
-
Number of British Columbians lost to toxic drugs in 2023 surpasses 2,000
At least 2,039 British Columbians have lost their lives to toxic drugs so far in 2023, according to the latest data release from the BC Coroners Service—marking the third year in a row more than 2,000 people have died from the province's ongoing overdose crisis.
Regina
-
'Every tool at our disposal': Lawyers submit amended application to challenge Sask. pronoun legislation
LGBTQ2S+ advocates are not backing down in their legal fight against the Sask. Party’s Parents’ Bill of Rights, submitting an amended application against the legislation on Friday evening.
-
'Full variety': Regina Farmers' Market going big for month of December
For the month of December, the Regina Farmers’ Market is hosting the biggest indoor market in its nearly 50-year history.
-
El Nino doesn't guarantee a 'brown Christmas' in Sask., meteorologist says
With the weather phenomenon known as El Nino expected to impact much of western Canada this winter, including Saskatchewan, one meteorologist wants people to know it doesn’t mean no snow and above-zero temperatures will be the everyday norm.